In the session scheduled from 10:00 am this Friday by the Chamber of Deputies, it will be defined whether the country continues or aborts the state of emergency.

The ceremony would also mean the final fight between the ruling party and the opposition, which has already advanced will not change its position and promises not to vote for the proposal, also anticipating that it is “closed to any eventuality for an agreement”, despite the announcement of the contagion of coronavirus of the presidential candidate of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Luis Abinader.

Roberto Fulcar, Abinader’s general campaign coordinator, said that there is already an official position of his party blocks in the National Congress with the line of not changing his decision.

“That position (of) tomorrow (today, Friday) is going to be reiterated. We will not vote for her. We understand there is no sufficient and necessary reason for a new extension, ”said the also first vice president of the PRM during his appearance on the Matinal on channel 5.

He alleged that the government can serve the population without the need for an extension and “what it is trying to do is keep the opposition at home, starting at seven o’clock at night, while the government participates and supports its candidate until midnight “

“It is that he walks like a cucuyo in the communities, visiting people, while the opposition remains at home,” he added.

He said that what the government should do is a massive application of tests to everyone who has symptoms, as well as watch over care and social distancing.

He insisted that health protection does not warrant the extension of the state of emergency so that the government can do so.

Furcal indicated that the state of emergency covers the day, when people move freely, not at night.

After not having achieved it last Wednesday, the lower house is in session today, starting at ten in the morning, when the fate of the request made by the Executive Power to the National Congress for the approval of a fifth extension of the state of emergency will be decided .

The Senate approved this week, in a single reading, the resolution authorizing the President of the Republic to extend, for a period of 17 days, the state of emergency throughout the territory, and is called to meet tomorrow, Saturday.

If approved, the state of emergency would start this Sunday the 14th.

People’s Force

The deputy of the People’s Force, Juan Carlos Quiñones, assured yesterday, Thursday, that the opposition will continue with its agreement not to vote in favor of a fifth extension of the state of emergency, despite the fact that Luis Abinader gave positive to Covid- 19. He said that the health situation of the PRM presidential candidate in no way changes the agreement that the opposition parties have not to vote in favor of the fifth request made by the Executive Power.

PLD spokesperson

The spokesman for the block of deputies of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Gustavo Sánchez, called on opposition legislators to weigh their position of rejecting the extension of the state of emergency due to the pandemic.

“But that they give us an answer tomorrow (today) about what their attitude is going to be, if they are definitely going to close the doors of consensus, I am not talking about negotiation, a consensus, that they make us a counterproposal”, the legislator quoted.

He explained that if the counterproposal that the opposition has is that there cannot be a state of emergency that submits it to the consideration of the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and if they have the majority of the votes, then President Danilo Medina would not be authorized to continue with the state of emergency.

The pelledeista deputy said that they should engage in a discussion to reach a consensus, at the same time that he asked the opposition bloc that if he has any evidence of violation of the law by any member of the ruling party, that they do not stay in complaints and that they present it before a court, to take the necessary measures.