The depth problems of Spain, in one piece of information

06/16/2021 at 12:44 PM CEST

The lack of depth was one of the main problems that Spain and the premiere of the ‘Roja’ in the European Championship confirmed it. Luis Enrique’s team was far superior to Sweden and had a ball possession of more than 85%, the highest figure in continental competition since 1980; but it is not a question of having the ball, but to know what to do with it. The Spanish team generated danger and had a few chances to score the three points, but his rival also had two very clear approaches to unbalance the score in his favor.

The sports analysis company ‘Opta Sports’ has discovered a fact that perfectly sums up the stagnation of the ‘Red’ when trying to overcome lines: the four players with the most passes completed on the first day of the Eurocup are Spanish. Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba and Koke – that is, three defenders and the midfielder who delayed his position many times to help get the ball out – are the players who have sent the ball to their teammates the most times. if the first matches of the 24 national teams are analyzed. The figure is, without a doubt, very significant.

Laporte completed 115 passes of the 119 he attempted (97% success rate) and Pau Torres he transferred 109 balls to his teammates’ feet of the 117 he transferred (93%). Koke, substituted in the 87th minute, made 103 of 111 (93%) and Jordi Alba 109 of 121 (90%). The one from L’Hospitalet is the least ‘serious’ case, since he settled in the opposite field and played practically at the extreme. He associated well and a lot, especially with Pedri, although his centers from the baseline did not come to fruition. The captain did not stop trying to stimulate a Spanish team that, it should be remembered, in his last participation in an important tournament, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, was eliminated by its difficulties of unbalancing and dislodging to his adversaries.

If Spain does not want to play with fire and finish in first position in Group E of the Eurocup, Luis Enrique has to work hard on this issue. It is evident that both Poland (Saturday, June 19 at 9:00 p.m.) as Slovakia (Wednesday, June 23 at 6:00 p.m.) they are very aware of what they will have to do if they want to make Spain suffer to which extremely low blocks tend to ‘choke’.