The depressing original ending of ‘Rocky’ that never saw the light

‘Rocky‘, written and starring Sylvester Stallone, won Oscars for ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Director’, sweeping the box office and critics, and the film has spawned a series of six films and two spin-offs.

Undoubtedly, ‘Rocky ‘ is one of the best films of the 70s, also one of the most successful, one of the highest grossing at the time and winner of the Oscars to best film and to best director in 1976.

It can be said, without a doubt, that ‘Rocky’ was the film he made of Sylvester Stallone, who starred in it, but is also the author of the script, an absolute star.

Over the years, the film has also become an undisputed classic and maintains extremely high ratings on pages such as IMDB (8.1) or Rotten Tomatoes (95%). The movie has had five sequels and two spin-offs, ‘Believe‘ Y ‘Creed ii‘, of somewhat uneven quality, although the saga has always maintained a certain dignity.

Anyone who has seen the first film in the series will remember its extremely intense finale, in which Rocky loses points to world champion Apollo Creed in a tough fight that the Italian-American is about to win. Once Creed has been declared the points champion, the journalists pounce on Rocky; he is the one who has won the moral victory that he will finish in future movies. But the character doesn’t care about any of that, he just wants to see Adrianne, the girl he’s in love with (played by Talia Rose Coppola, Francis Ford Coppola’s real-life sister). Rocky calls out to her, searches the crowd for her even though she can barely see due to the punishment Creed has subjected her to during the fight. Adrianne makes her way through the audience that has attended the fight, manages to get into the ring and melts into a dramatic hug that ends the film.

But in reality, that finale was the second shot after criticism from the public who attended the test passes. Stallone had written a slightly different ending for ‘Rocky’ and of a tone, let’s say, more melancholic.

In the original version of the script, after Creed’s victory, Rocky steps out of the ring and heads to the locker room, defeated. On the way, in the tunnel he meets Adrienne and there, alone, they declare their love. They hold hands and continue walking towards the changing rooms. It is the beginning, we suppose, of a new life together.

But as we said, the public did not like that gloomy ending and the producers considered that another conclusion had to be filmed, perhaps less poetic, but certainly more shocking. They did so and the scene that was finally left in the film is one of the most iconic of intense Hollywood cinema of the 70s.

Either way, Stallone still liked that discarded ending a lot. And he wanted to bring those scenes back to put them, perhaps as a flashback, in his 1990 movie ‘Rocky V.’ Ultimately, this was not possible because he found that the negatives had been destroyed by the study.

We can never see that ending, but thanks to several frames of it that they have preserved, we can get a slight idea of ​​what it was like. Interestingly, one of these images was used for some of the movie posters.

