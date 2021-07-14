The departure of Jaime Ordiales would be due to a fracture of his relationship with the players

A strong rift between the former sports director Jaime Ordiales Cruz Azul with the players, would be the main reason for his departure from the institution in Liga MX, facing the start of the next Opening Tournament 2021.

The departure of Jaime Ordiales from Cruz Azul was mainly due to the fractured relationship with the players, the disenchantment was such that they prohibited him from entering the dressing room during the league, they did not want to see him again, “said journalist Carlos Rodrigo Hernández.

According to information from the journalist Carlos Rodrigo Hernández of the Fox Sports MX network, the main reason for the departure of the director of the Machine is due to a fracture in his relationship with the players and not due to differences with the new directive.

According to this new information relevant to the departure of Jaime Ordiales, the same team of Cruz Azul was so upset with his former director that they prevented him from entering the locker room in the league.

