The 32 Nicaraguan medical associations criticized the arbitrary dismissal of Dr. Carlos Quant Durán, an infectious disease specialist, and assure that his departure from the Roberto Calderón public hospital threatens national, regional and international health security.

“This fact highlights the total disrespect for human and labor rights for health personnel who are subject to the unjust policy of secrecy and manipulation of information and consequently deprives patients of knowledge, science and care of the Dr. Quant Durán, at the precise moment of the greatest health crisis in the history of Nicaragua, ”reads the statement issued this Friday.

Read also: Medical Associations stand in solidarity with health professionals who have suffered retaliation

The departure of Dr. Quant Durán is due to his critical stance in handling the Covid-19 pandemic, which has been carried out by the Ortega Murillo dictatorship. The infectologist warned from the outset that all measures should be intensified to prevent the increase of contagion in the country.

In this regard, the medical associations pointed out that an “unfair punishment” is imposed on one of the professionals with the highest scientific and academic reputation in the country, with the purpose of “transmitting a message of silence to other colleagues in the National Health System so that they do not inform the nation about the magnitude of the danger posed by the pandemic that has already claimed the lives of dozens of health workers and the Nicaraguan population in general, “the statement continues.

Also read: Dr. Alejandro Pereira, renowned Nicaraguan optometrist, dies victim of Covid-19

Along these same lines, Dr. Álvaro Ramírez, a specialist in epidemiology, stated that the regime acts arbitrarily, regardless of the life of the Nicaraguan, since he decided to enter the herd’s immunity (when individuals are protected against a certain infection); reason why Doctor Quant Durán’s output was “calculated”.

“This government, by making that decision (to fire) in a moment of pandemic and exponential increase (in cases of contagion), is reflecting its contempt for the life of Nicaraguans, it is simply leaving Nicaraguans more unprotected. By removing one of the infectologists, who has been working not only for Covid but for HIV AIDS patients, it is a reflection of his criminal attitude of killing, or not caring for or eliminating anyone who is messianic in his dream of save Nicaragua ”, declared Ramírez.

International complaint

The medical parties also stressed that this fact should be exposed to the authorities of the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization, because there is personal and social harm, mainly for patients with limited economic resources.

According to the associations, there are only four infectologists left to care for patients within the Public Health System in Nicaragua.

“The cancellation of Dr. Quant’s contract is one more example of hundreds of unjustified dismissals where the lie hangs over the heads of thinking teaching doctors, scientists and technicians who are dishonored with falsehoods,” the statement said.

It may interest you: Five health professionals with symptoms of Covid-19 died in one day in Nicaragua

Dr. Ramírez agreed with the thoughts of the other medical sources and said that firing a health system specialist is mainly to the detriment of Nicaraguans, although he considered that the problem is the dictatorship to which the people of Nicaragua are subjected.

“The problem we have is much more complicated than the (deterioration) health system, the problem we are really facing is towards a plenipotentiary dictatorship that is going to dictate the future of who may be serving the people from the government apparatus, because As we do not have a civil service law that protects state workers, they (Ortega Murillo) take over the government and state institutions as part of their absolute control, “said Dr. Ramírez.

The Nicaraguan Medical Unit (UMN), in a statement in support of Dr. Quant Durán, described the regime’s decision as a reflection of the contempt they have against the “most dispossessed”. “The contempt of this government is reflected in an act like this, devoid of sense and common sense, mainly by leaving the sick in defenselessness in the most critical stage of the pandemic that Nicaraguan society is going through,” says the UMN.

The complainants recognized the honorability and the high scientific, technical and human level of Dr. Quant Durán, and also expressed their solidarity with the medical personnel who have been dismissed or resigned due to the lack of protection measures within public hospitals in the face of the Covid pandemic. -19.

The signatory associations are:

Nicaraguan Medical Association (AMN)

Nicaraguan Association of Anesthesiology and Reanimation (ANARE).

Nicaraguan Association of General Surgery (ANCG).

Nicaraguan Association of Infectology (ANI).

Nicaraguan Mastology Association (AMASNIC).

Nicaraguan Association of Pneumology (ANINE).

Nicaraguan Society of Ophthalmology.

Nicaraguan Oncology Association (ANICO).

Association of Otorhinolaryngology of Nicaragua.

Nicaraguan Society of Pediatrics.

Nicaraguan Psychiatric Association (ANP).

Nicaraguan Urological Association.

Maternal Fetal Society of Nicaragua.

Nicaraguan Association of Rheumatology.

Nicaraguan Society of General Medicine (SONIMEG).

Nicaraguan Association for the Study and Treatment of Pain (ANETD).

Association of Pancreas Liver and Bile Ducts of Nicaragua (AHPBN).

Nicaraguan Association of Climacteric and Menopause (ANCYM).

Nicaraguan Association of Plastic Surgery (SNCP).

Nicaraguan Association of Radiology and Imaging (ANRI).

Nicaraguan Chamber of Neurological Sciences.

Nicaraguan Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Nicaraguan Association of Internal Medicine.

Nicaraguan Coloproctology Association.

Nicaraguan Association of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery.

Nicaraguan Association of Gynecological Endocrinology (ANEG).

Nicaraguan Society of Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy (SONIGED).

Nicaraguan Association of Emergency Medicine.

Association of Orthodontists of Nicaragua.

Nicaraguan Association of Gynecological Urology.

Nicaraguan Association of Dermatology.

Nicaraguan Association of Orthopedics and Traumatology (ANOT).