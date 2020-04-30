The Basque Government Health Minister, Nekane Murga, and the Rector of the University of the Basque Country / Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea, Nekane Balluerka, have signed a Collaboration agreement between both institutions, which makes it possible to substantially expand the detection capacity of the SARS-CoV-e coronavirus in the Basque Country.

This agreement will serve to complement the seroprevalence study promoted by the Ministry in order to carry out a search for asymptomatic persons in the same population sample identified for the seroprevalence study and which has already been launched by Osakidetza. Therefore, in addition to performing a rapid (serological) test, the approximately 5,000 people selected to participate in this study will also be offered a PCR to detect asymptomatic people and their evolution.

The Health Minister, Nekane Murga, recalled that effective control of this pandemic has required a great effort to reinforce the containment and prevention measures, adopt assistance measures, increase the production of medical devices, and encourage investigation. But it is also necessary have all possible diagnostic resources has underlined.

In fact, the UPV / EHU laboratories are included in the Contingency Plan developed by Osakidetza to face the pandemic, and which also has other important resources, such as health research institutes (Biocruces Bizkaia, Biodonostia and Bioaraba), as well as 16 technology centers and cooperative research centers belonging to the Basque Network of Science, Technology and Innovation, the Basque Government, the Provincial Councils of Álava, Bizkaia and Gipuzkoa and the SPRI Group, united in BRTA.

The Rector of the UPV / EHU, Nekane Balluerka, stressed that the agreement only formalizes what was already an intense and fruitful collaboration between the Department of Health, through Osakidetza, and the University of the Basque Country in setting up a test for the analysis of samples and detection of the coronavirus by PCR: The public university and public health have established a solid alliance in the fight against this pandemic and it has highlighted the great work done by all the research staff involved in this project (UPV / EHU, Ikerbasque, Achucarro, Bizkaia Biophysics Foundation, Osakidetza …) since “they gave a quick response to an immediate scientific challenge and now it is verified that the response is also being effective. ”