“The denialist theories before the Covid have had a cost in lives”

For some years now, the world has been experiencing a boom of false news or fake news that seek to alternate moods, political tendencies, or directly seek economic and commercial benefits. With globalization and social networks, these messages tend to spread at high speed and manage to penetrate part of the population. To analyze what they are, who disseminates them, what interests are behind and what are their effects, we interviewed Alexandre López-Borrull, expert professor in fake news at the Univertitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC).

What is fake news?

For false news we can focus on that type of news and information created to alter the state of opinion of some target audience or community. That is, it is created already knowing that it is false. The creator and the first ones who disseminate them know that it is false, not all the people who will give it truthfulness.

Alexandre López-Borrull (Professor of Communication at the UOC)

What objectives do they have?

In some cases there may be a childish goal, almost one of challenge or gamble, even of fun. But it is evident that in addition to those that are created to generate attraction to web pages (clickbait) and economic benefit, there are those that have a political agenda, radical ideas or destabilization of society. These are from my point of view the most dangerous, due to the rise of the extreme right and the polarization of society, as well as the discrediting of institutions, the media and scientific information in general.

The National Police have investigated hundreds of fake news since the State of Alarm began a year ago.

How can fake news be identified?

Although it is increasingly difficult due to the quality of the content and the formats (quality videos and audios), we must apply the same questions as any other source of information: Do I know the authors? Can I trust them? Does that information contradict everything I know from other sources that give me credibility? Why have I received it? o Who does this information favor / harm? Possible questions to ask yourself.

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Donald Trump.DPA / EUROPA PRESS

The cybersecurity company Cyrity pointed to Russia and China as the two great powers worldwide that generate hoaxes, especially about fake news related to the coronavirus pandemic. Do you think there may be governments behind the spread of fake news?

The management of the pandemic (and the infodemic that it has entailed) had a lot at the beginning of the digital and commercial cold war, as has also been seen in the case of vaccines. All countries have tried to create their own account of the disease (the Chinese virus, as Trump not coincidentally called it) and to point out their own mistakes to others.

In any case, in my opinion, although there are these networks of external creation of fake news, the problem is the internal destabilization capacity. For example, in the case of the United States the political and ideological polarization related to the use of the mask. Alternative media such as Russia Today and others have tried to create an alternative account of aspects such as 5G and Covid-19, but I think that most of the misinformation is of internal creation and consumption. The difficulty of measuring and monitoring all misinformation should also be considered.

Many of the fake news are spread through social networks, such as Facebook, WhatsApp or Twitter. Should these companies establish greater controls?

A few years ago, initially in relation to electoral processes and the possible threat of disinformation to Western democracies, governments have focused on the shared responsibility between the possible regulation and the codes of conduct of the large network platforms. social. That is why they have increased controls, especially due to the pandemic and have eliminated content, while promoting the consumption of institutional value-added information.

Experts do not agree on whether fake news can be sanctioned with the Penal Code.

Your approach must balance the use of detection algorithms and content curation by people, reactively (reports and user complaints) but also proactively. The debate is therefore whether or not they are responsible for their content, whether they are mere channels (like a fiber optic company) or whether they are the media.

A healthcare professional holds a syringe with a vial of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in a vaccination device in Bilbao.H.Bilbao – Europa Press

In which fields or areas (economy, science, culture, sports …) are the most fake news produced?

Unfortunately, fake news is produced in all fields and areas, but just as the initial concern was motivated by those related to politics (immigration hoaxes, ideological polarization, bubbles), the pandemic has meant that many of these hoaxes are related to the Scientific information. Political misinformation can bring down governments or destabilize a society, but scientific misinformation can cost lives. They are two relevant cases.

WhatsApp has made the decision to limit the forwarding of the most viral messages to a single time per chat or group. This measure tries to reduce the so-called ‘fake news’, the false news.

Unfortunately, at a general level, we have also seen many hoaxes related to vision and gender violence, which can do a lot of damage. As I always comment, perhaps believing that the earth is flat is not a social problem, but believing that we deny climate change will be in the future.

Are the mainstream media also diffusers of fake news?

Social networks for their ability to speak and broadcast, and new technologies for the ability it gives each individual to create quality content has made the work of the media more crucial than ever. Thus, verifying hoaxes and creating information with greater added value has been one of the challenges of the media during the pandemic. This should make it possible to better assess their role in society, even if it means not being the fastest to spread a news story so that insufficiently verified information does not slip through.

I think that although false news may have escaped them, or they have spread news about articles not yet reviewed (such as the case of hydroxychloroquine), in general they have been sources of valid information for many people, even to confirm what they received through social networks .

Should governments try to control fake news or would we run the risk that they could restrict freedom of expression?

Marlaska highlights the transparency of the plan against ‘fake news’ Europa Press

Disinformation must be regulated with a legal, ethical and technological approach, and this is more possible if governments do it, with guarantees, than if the market regulates itself. Social networks must have the drive to do so from the institutions, not only from the business model or user engagement.

Obviously, to do it well, it should not be done with a hot tweet, but rather calmly to safeguard and properly balance the rest of the rights. There is freedom of expression, not disinformation, as well as the limits to slander and lies that have always existed before social networks. Governments must lead shared strategies.

Are the denialist theories of the pandemic, which are often supported by fake news, a social danger because they can help to further spread the deadly coronavirus?

Without a doubt, some of the denialist theories that we have seen in the face of Covid-19, could have and have had a cost in lives. In the same way that occurred in Africa with AIDS, creating a state of distrust towards scientific evidence generates discredit and leads to wrong decisions.

When science needs time and patience to give adequate answers, deniers have taken shortcuts in the face of uncertainty, giving simple answers to complex problems (they deceive us, vaccines carry chips to control us …). The consequences of these theories can lead to not following the recommendations or to follow treatments that hopefully can be a waste of money because they are harmless, but are probably toxic.