Democratic candidate Joe Biden, last March Matt Rourke / AP

The Democratic Party has started its machinery to develop contingency plans that make it possible to have a Convention adapted to the times of the pandemic this summer. If the appointment in which Joe Biden should be raised as a candidate to fight Donald Trump has already been postponed from July to August, with more than 80,000 deaths in the country due to coronavirus, the Democratic National Committee has met this Tuesday to prepare the way to a limited or even virtual convention. Of course, the assembly itself in Milwaukee (Wisconsin) in which the future of the event has begun to be decided has also been telematic.

Whatever the exchange of views expressed in the event, a final decision on how the Convention will be carried out is not expected for a few weeks, due to the many factors to take into account, among others, what the authorities say. at both the federal, state and local levels. This is not an easy task in a country where there is no central command that dictates what must be done following a fixed pattern.

There are several scenarios that the National Committee contemplates, from total isolation with a remote Convention to holding an event in person but much smaller than the current number of 80,000 guests that can host the Milwaukee sports center, home of the Basketball Panthers . It would be a matter of starting a congress to which almost all the 5,000 delegates could attend and also accommodate some guests. A public event that could not be attended, for example, by former President Barack Obama or other former Democratic leaders, such as Bill Clinton or Jimmy Carter, is unthinkable, even though his age and state of health make it difficult for him.

This past weekend, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, declared that she had made a consideration to the party’s president, Tom Pérez, that the event, which lasted four days in total, should focus on a single day and outside in the open air. “What I have suggested to Mr. Pérez is to look for a sufficiently wide space where the almost two meters of security distance can be easily maintained, which would mean that instead of having 80,000 people, there would be 16,000 and everything would be done in a day, “said the Democrat in an interview with the information chain of Congress C-SPAN.

In a document distributed to the press this Monday, it is reflected that the Party leaders intend to give the organizers of the Convention sufficient power to carry out the changes and maneuvers that they consider necessary on the fly, due to the fluctuating situation. of the pandemic, with States in which the number of deceased and infected is in decline and others in which the opposite occurs. Among the rules to be adopted this Tuesday is a phrase that clearly specifies that organizers should be allowed “maximum flexibility to plan a safe event that ensures that each delegate can achieve his goals without putting his health at risk.”

Everything discussed online Tuesday should be voted on in the coming weeks by the entire Democratic National Committee. The vote will be made by mail. Among the decisions to be adopted is to eliminate three of the five votes that are made during the convention, which would have lasted four days. The Democratic Party was also due to close on Tuesday the new dates for the primary elections in five states, postponed by the coronavirus crisis. New York State, which had its primaries canceled, has been forced by a court order to return them to the calendar on June 23. Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, and Delaware have rescheduled their primaries for June and July.

What is a no-brainer at this stage of an unprecedented electoral calendar, without a political campaign and without candidates filling stadiums at rallies, is that the debate between avoiding infections and the right to vote will become increasingly pressing. California was already taking the first step last Friday, when the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom, issued an order that ballots be mailed to all registered voters, according to Pablo Ximénez de Sandoval reported from Los Angeles. It was an unprecedented preventive measure in the face of the presidential elections of November 3, given the expectation that the elections could not be carried out normally.

“No Californian should be forced to risk their health in order to exercise their right to vote,” Newsom said last Friday in a statement. The governor acknowledged that “voting by mail is not the perfect solution for everyone” and that the measure is provisional. The order is for all California registered voters to receive the ballots in the mail. But at the same time, the Legislative and the Secretary of State (the electoral authority) will be consulted to see if there is any possibility of a face-to-face vote with certainty. “We are the first state in the country to respond to the covid-19 pandemic,” said electoral authority Alex Padilla.

Those who have no intention of changing dates or canceling their Convention are the Republicans, for whom “the show must go on.” The meeting of the ruling Party is scheduled for August 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. “We do not have a contingency plan. We will celebrate the Convention in late August, ”Trump declared in early April at a press conference from the White House. The President added: “I think we are going to have a great Convention.”

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe