Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Eager to try Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2? If you answered yes, we have good news for you. The Activision project will have a demo that already has a release date. So you know how to get it, here we tell you what you will have to do to get your hands on it.

According to the official announcement, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Warehouse demo will be available starting August 14, 2020. The trial version will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via Epic Games Store), that is, all the platforms on which the skateboard game will be released.

Get Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 at Amazon Mexico – Available HERE

How to access the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 demo?

If you do not want to wait for the launch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 to try it, you should know that you have to follow some simple actions to access its demo. The above as it will not be a trial version open to everyone.

If you want to get the demo of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 what you have to do is digitally separate it on PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC. Here are the links where you can get it:

When you do, you will have access to the demo from its release date.

New Skaters Join Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2

That is not the only news that Activision shared, since it also revealed that in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 we will see new skaters who will join the lineup made up of the characters from the first installment.

But who are the new skaters of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2? This is Nyjah Huston; Leo Baker; Leticia Bufoni; Aori Nishimura; Lizzie Armanto; Shane O’Neil; Riley Hawk and Tyshawn Jones.

You can see these skaters in the following preview:

What do you think about it? Are you excited for the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 demo? Tell us in the comments.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will arrive on September 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. You can know more about this launch by clicking here.