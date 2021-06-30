‘The Demi Lovato Show’ Premiere Date, News, Guests, Episodes

Demi Lovato is following in the footsteps of their childhood idol, Kelly Clarkson, it seems — as of, like, 0.4768230 seconds ago, Deadline announced that Demi is getting their own talk show, appropriately titled The Demi Lovato Show. Lovatics, it’s time to rejoice!

If news of a Demi talk show sounds familiar… that’s because it was originally greenlit and titled Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato, aka one of the many celebrity programs that was set to stream on Quibi before Roku bought the company and made plans to stream Quibi’s content as Roku Originals, LOL.

That being said, there is a lot of ground to cover now that another one of our fave pop stars is getting into the talk-show space. Let’s discuss all the deets we have on The Demi Lovato Show so far, shall we?

How many episodes are we getting?

According to Variety, we’re getting nine episodes of The Demi Lovato Show. True to Quibi’s original format, each episode will be 10 minutes long — good for binge-watching, but bad because you’ll def want a second season ASAP.

Who’s guest-starring?

Lucky for us, Demi’s got a little list of celebrity guests we can expect to see! So far, Jameela Jamil, Nikita Dragun, and former Cosmopolitan cover star Lucy Hale have all been confirmed to appear on the show. More to be announced soon!

Um… what’s it about?

Per Deadline’s and Variety’s reports, Demi’s show will explore topics like “police reform, feminism, trans rights, sex positivity, mental health — and UFOs.” Glad to see Demi’s still a part of the celeb UFO enthusiasts club!

What has Demi said about the show?

“Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things,” Demi said in a statement about the talk show. “We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth — where people can speak, engage, and, more importantly, learn together.”

Demi added, “There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to, and with The Demi Lovato Show, no topics are off-limits and opinions are welcome. I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on the Roku Channel. ”

Lastly: When does it premiere and how can I watch?

Lucky for you, Lovatics, you don’t have to wait * too * long to sink your teeth into Demi’s talk-show debut — it’ll be available for streaming (for free!) On Roku come July 30. Mark your calendars, bbs. Something tells me it’s going to be good.

