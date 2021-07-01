The delta variant rethinks the use of masks in vaccinated people

Expert recommends not to stop using mask 1:55

(CNN) – Almost all staff at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health are vaccinated against COVID-19. However, everyone still uses face masks to work.

These researchers, who are among the most versed in managing the coronavirus, don’t want to take chances. And they advise the rest of the country and the world to exercise the same caution when strains such as the delta variant emerge and spread.

“We still have a mask-wearing policy here, particularly in group situations,” Andrew Pekosz, a Johns Hopkins University professor of immunology who studies the coronavirus, told CNN. “This pandemic is not over yet.”

Dr. Mark Mulligan, director of the Langone Vaccine Center at New York University, is equally cautious. “I would just say that maybe you put the mask in your pocket and that, if you think you are in a situation that justifies it, it is certainly good to have it available,” he said Tuesday at a briefing sponsored by the International Antiviral Society.

“It is clear that vaccination and variants are in a race on foot.”

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urged even fully vaccinated people to return to wearing masks in some circumstances.

“With the increased circulation of the highly communicable delta variant, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health strongly encourages everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in public places as a precautionary measure,” he said in a release. “In the week ending June 12, the delta variant accounted for nearly half of all sequenced variants in Los Angeles County.”

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said Wednesday that available COVID-19 vaccines offer protection against the variant. , and declared to the program “Good Morning America” ​​of the ABC chain that “those vaccinated, we believe, are still safe.” The unvaccinated, however, remain at risk.

“We continue to see an increase in cases in low-vaccination areas, and in that situation we suggest that policies be established at the local level,” Walensky said. “Those mask use policies are really meant to protect the unvaccinated.”

The delta variant of the coronavirus accounted for 26% of COVID-19 cases in the United States as of June 19, the CDC reported in its updated estimates on Tuesday. Mulligan predicted that figure would soon rise to 40%, and genetic sequencing company Helix said its tests indicate that the delta variant already accounts for 40% of cases.

The B.1.1.7 or alpha variant of the virus, which was first detected in the United Kingdom, remained the dominant variant in the United States until June 19, accounting for 47.8% of cases, according to the CDC estimates.

Dr. Philip Landrigan, director of Boston College’s Program for Global Public Health and the Common Good, stated that the delta variant appears to be more transmissible.

“What we know about the delta variant is that it is very contagious, more contagious than some of the other variants, so it spreads faster than some of the other variants,” Landrigan told CNN.

Throwing the dice

All viruses constantly mutate as they replicate in the body, and although the new coronavirus is not as prone to mutations as the flu, it changes at a brisk pace. Each identified variant has a particular pattern of mutations that make it stand out and give it new properties.

It makes sense, according to Pekosz, that the variants gradually evolve to be more and more transmissible. Delta, the latest version, has a transmission capacity approximately 40 to 60% higher than that of the B.1.1.7 or alpha variant.

‘From the point of view of the virus, it has some unique mutations, particularly in the spike protein, which suggest that it is able to better bind to human cells and perhaps evade antibody responses that target the spike protein Pekosz said. The spike protein is the structure that the virus uses to bind itself to cells, and it is the part that all COVID-19 vaccines train the body to recognize.

‘From a population point of view, reports from England and perhaps other areas suggest that it is spreading in the population more rapidly than the alpha variant. That spread actually suggests that this virus may better infect humans. ‘

But there is little evidence that the delta variant can elude the protection offered by full vaccination. Numerous studies have shown that vaccines, especially the mRNA technology vaccines manufactured by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna, provide strong and comprehensive protection that provides an extra buffer of immunity over and above that provided by natural infection.

“For vaccinated people, the likelihood of getting the delta variant is very low,” Landrigan said.

For this reason, the CDC states that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most circumstances.

“You can resume your activities without wearing a mask or standing 6 feet away, except as required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local guidance for businesses and workplaces.” the online guide says.

There is no indication that that guide will change. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday that “in general, you don’t need a mask.”

“I think there is a degree and there should be a degree of flexibility and discretion spread throughout the country,” Fauci added. “If you’re in an area where the viral dynamics is really high, you have to be really careful about dropping mask-wearing orders.”

For his part, Landrigan points out that the risk is not zero for fully vaccinated people.

“These vaccines give 95% or more protection, but having said that, the protection is not 100%. There are always a few people in the population who do not get the effect of a vaccine, “he said.

“There is no doubt that we are having post-vaccination infections everywhere. Vaccines are not 100%, “Mulligan said in his presentation. “There will be post-vaccination infections, even for those vaccines that have 95, 90, 80% protection.”

Additionally, children under the age of 12 cannot be vaccinated in the United States, which means they remain vulnerable to infection.

Better safe than sorry

For this reason, Mulligan, Landrigan, Pekosz and others recommend wearing a mask, even if you are fully vaccinated, when you are indoors and near people who are not vaccinated and who may carry the virus.

“If you meet up with friends, with family you know well, in small groups, you’re out in the open and everyone is vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask,” Landrigan said.

“On the other hand, if you go to a baseball game or some other setting where there are hundreds or thousands of people, some of whom may not be vaccinated, some of whom may carry the virus, I would recommend wearing a mask. Better safe than sorry”.

This is also the recommendation of the officials of the World Health Organization (WHO), although their guidelines are directed to a mostly unvaccinated world, unlike the United States, where almost half of the population is vaccinated.

“Vaccines alone will not stop community transmission and we have to make sure that people follow public health measures. People have to continue to use masks in a systematic way, ”said Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO Deputy Director General for Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals last week.

«Stay in ventilated spaces. Practice hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, everything, physical distancing. Avoid crowds. This is still extremely important, even if you are vaccinated, when there is ongoing community transmission, ”added Simao.

This is largely due to evolution. When a virus changes, it does so randomly, but those changes will change as the pressure on the virus changes, including the pressure of vaccination.

If the virus is circulating, people who have been vaccinated will be exposed to the virus. Their vaccine-boosted immune systems are likely to fight off the virus, but the virus may begin to mutate slowly, and versions of the virus that manage to evade the immune response of the vaccinated body will have an advantage that will allow them to take hold.

The more vaccinated and unvaccinated people exchange the virus with each other, the more likely it is to evolve.

So even vaccinated people need to be careful, says Pekosz.

“As mutations arise in viruses, the ones that persist are the ones that facilitate the spread of the virus in the population,” he says.

This is an argument in favor of the use of masks, even when vaccinated, he said. “Especially when it comes to situations where vaccinated people are indoors and are in conditions where the virus can be a little easier to spread,” he said.

“We are certainly not out of the woods yet because we haven’t had a vaccination rate where we get those herd immunity effects.”

The spread of the delta variant changes the equation for herd immunity, Pekosz added.

“Every time a virus improves its transmission capacity, the number of people who must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity increases,” he said.

‘The thing about mutations is that they happen randomly. The more the virus replicates, the more likely a certain mutation will occur. If a mutation has a one in a million chance of making the virus better, if you let the virus roll that die 900,000 times, you’re more likely to get that more successful mutation. “

That is why unvaccinated people anywhere are a danger to everyone.

“So we really have to pay attention to this and increase our vaccination rates as soon as possible,” Pekosz said.

For the same reason, the WHO urges the world population to maintain precautions.

“Although the covid-19 vaccine will prevent serious illness and death, we still do not know to what extent it prevents one from becoming infected and transmitting the virus to other people. The more we allow the virus to spread, the more opportunities the virus has to change, “WHO said in a statement.

People should continue to keep their distance from others, wear masks when around other people, ‘especially in crowded, closed and poorly ventilated environments’, keep their hands clean, and ventilate rooms when indoors with other people.

“Doing everything protects us all,” WHO said.

This is not a political question. It’s a matter of life and death, ”Landrigan concluded.

Naomi Thomas contributed reporting.