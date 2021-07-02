The delta variant has been identified in almost 100 countries: WHO

MEXICO CITY

The general director of the World Health Organization It warned on Friday that the world is in a ‘very dangerous period’ of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the highly contagious delta variant has been identified in nearly 100 countries.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference that the delta variant, initially identified in India, it continues to evolve and mutate and has become the predominant COVID-19 virus in many countries.

I have urged governments around the world to ensure that by this time of next year 70% of the people in each country have been vaccinated, ” which would end the acute phase of the pandemic, he said.

He said that 3 billion doses of the vaccine have been distributed and “a few countries have the collective power to step up and ensure that vaccines are shared.”

Less than 2% of the vaccines distributed globally have reached the poorest countries. Rich countries like Britain, the United States, France and Canada have promised to donate

1 billion vaccines, but WHO estimates that 11 billion doses are needed to immunize the world’s population.

