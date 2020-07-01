Elections for the presidency of the Real spanish soccer federation they live a new chapter. After Iker Casillas withdrew his candidacy, he reappeared on the scene Antonio Torres. The former Catalan referee continues to insist on his attempt to obtain the necessary guarantees to become president, although that is a complicated mission since the good management of Luis Rubiales at the head of the body makes him have the necessary support to continue.

For that reason, Antonio Torres has revealed that if he reaches the presidency of the Maradona Federation he would be the coach of the Spanish team instead of a Luis Enrique who is endorsed by his career. This was confirmed to the newspaper El Correo Gallego, that if the current coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata succeeds, he would be the absolute coach. The information from the aforementioned newspaper assures that the former referee claims to have it all closed so that the Argentine will take the lead on the Spanish bench, accompanied by Roberto Trotta, until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In that case, Diego would arrive replacing Luis Enrique who returned to La Roja in November to start his second stage thinking about the Eurocup that was going to take place this summer. The truth is that the Asturian coach has an enviable track record on the bench. During his time at Barça he achieved two Leagues, three Copa del Rey, a Spanish Super Cup, a Champions League, a European Super Cup and a Club World Cup.

For his part, Maradona has not been able to have the same success on the bench as he had as a player. As Argentina coach, he managed to reach the World Cup final where they fell against Germany with a Gotze goal. Since then his career on the bench has not gone as expected, so it would take a miracle for El Pelusa to take the reins.