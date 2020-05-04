Kristina Marie Claire& nbsp; I was watching the fourth movie again, & nbsp;Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire& nbsp; (2005), without paying much attention, when he suddenly stumbled upon what appears to be a & nbsp;deleted scene& nbsp; –and hastened to & nbsp;share it via TikTok. “data-reactid =” 24 “> Apparently, a fan named Kristina Marie Claire was watching the fourth movie again, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), without paying too much attention, when he suddenly came across what appears to be a deleted scene –And quickly shared it via TikTok.

I’m sure that was not on the DVDs! I’ve seen movies a million times. I’m a huge fan of & nbsp;Harry Potter. What the hell is going on?“Replies one of them.” Data-reactid = “32”> Many fans have shared their confusion upon seeing the scene, stating that they were completely unaware of its existence: “I’m sure that was not on the DVDs! I have seen movies a million times. I’m a huge Harry Potter fan. What the hell is going on? “one of them replies.

However, other fans have clarified the origin of the sequence: