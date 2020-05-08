The Delegated Commission of the RFEF has approved the Proposal of l5 changes for the rest of the season. A change that was only pending for the IFAB to approve the FIFA proposal, something that occurred this morning.

05/08/2020

Act at 15:13

CEST

Ramon Fuentes

The five changes already approved at the international levelThey can be done in 3 moments of each match and can also be applied to all the playoffs proposed in the resolution of the federal competitions. Both in professional football and amateur football.

These changes can be made in three moments of the match, with the aim of protecting the health of the players, after the limitations that the period of confinement has meant for their training. And more considering that it will be played every 72 hours.

This will also mean an increase in the number of players who may be on the bench. They will go from the current 18 to a total of 23 in each team.

Another of the measures adopted by the Executive Committee lies in the hydration breaks that can be made at each time, around the 27th minute, when certain temperatures are exceeded and as established by FIFA. The novelty is that these breaks will be applied safely without the authorization of the collegiate and agree with the captains. As long as the 30 degrees set by the regulations are reached, they will be carried out. Pauses lasting between one and a half to three minutes.

