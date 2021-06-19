The delay due to the effects of the pandemic in the school system can be reversed

MEXICO CITY

Given the panorama in which Mexican students could lose between 1.77 and 2.37 years of studies compared to the level reached by their parents, there are still actions that can be taken to reverse this projection, commented to Excelsior Mariana Barrera, researcher at the Study Center Espinoza Yglesias.

“There are many lessons Mexico does not have to invent the black thread, there are many lessons that many countries have adopted and there is evidence that we can take, one of which is very important is the resources that have to be invested,” he said.

The study “Education in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vulnerabilities, threats and risks in the states of Mexico ”, details that in 65% of the countries with comparable OECD data, during 2020 they confirmed an increase in the education budget at the primary and secondary levels.

“For example, in Denmark, France and Hungary additional funds have been dedicated to protecting health in schools; in New Zealand and France more has been spent on supporting teachers and distance education; and, in Australia, Canada and the United States, loans have been increased to cover the additional costs of higher education during the pandemic, ”the document states.

“Corrective measures from tutorials, or more support to young people who needed it most depending on their home of origin, if they were disadvantaged students or refugees, ethnic minorities, indigenous groups, direct appeal was focused on those young people who were not going to face-to-face classes. but they were not being supported, that support in Mexico has to be given, supporting those who need it most, ”added researcher Barrera.

And is that in Mexico there was no emergency educational expenditure in 2020 the document warns and states that the federal government should focus the reactivation of the educational system on recovering the lag in learning that has generated the Covid-19 pandemic. And he points out that although the conditions to return to teaching in schools there are examples of creativity displayed in some states.

Take, for example, Jalisco where they reopened with a state program in which nine students per classroom took regularization classes and cultural and sports activities for a maximum of four days every two weeks.

Or also the example of San Luis Potosí, where the capital’s City Council schools have received students since March 24 with the scheme of “community learning centers” and which was part of a pilot plan to establish return-to-school protocols. The plan envisaged that 700 students with the greatest lag from 21 schools would be served in staggered groups of three to five students who were not to remain in the classroom for more than 45 minutes.

And although the study does not exemplify any action of the federal government in the draft “Let’s go back” that considers various adjustments in the 2021-2022 calendar, proposes that prior to the beginning of cycle 21-22, in the cases that it is possible, a public educational service be established under the face-to-face modality according to the epidemiological traffic light, in which the regularization process for primary and secondary students will be carried out and without giving further details, it indicates the date of August 29, 2021 to issue the results of the evaluations of the mentioned process.

It also proposes that the beginning of the next school year be accompanied by a period of diagnostic evaluation, which would extend until the first evaluation of the school year 2021-2022, and an extraordinary recovery period will be carried out to reduce lags and deficiencies in the corresponding learning of the previous grade. It provides that the teacher or head of the group can determine the extension of said period by establishing a care plan for those students who require or request it.

“There are many things that Mexico can do but resources are required, an injection that has not been so clear to improve these inequalities,” concluded Mariana.

