The definitive love letter to the godfather of zombies. ‘Day of the Dead’ trailer

In addition to presenting the trailer for ‘Chucky’, Syfy took advantage of Comic-Con to also present the official trailer for ‘Day of the Dead’, television reinterpretation of the classical of the same name written and directed by George A. Romero in 1985, the third chapter of his original triloga about zombies.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas are the creators, writers and showrunners of this kind of ‘The Walking Dead’ from series B and with a sense of humor to premiere in the United States next October, and which features Steven Kostanski (‘The void ‘,’ Psycho Goreman ‘) as director of its first four episodes.

Jem Garrard and Jacquie Gould share the direction of the other six episodes of this bloody black comedy, “the definitive love letter to the godfather of the zombies”, which follows a motley group of people during the first 24 hours of a zombie apocalypse. formed by Keenan Tracey, Natalie Malaika, Daniel Doheny, Kristy Dinsmore or Morgan Holmstrom, among others.

Click here to see it on YouTube.

