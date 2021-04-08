The definitive chop of when to wear a mask on beaches and pools

To bathe in beaches and pools, a mask will not be necessary. (Photo: Olja Merker via Getty Images)

Confusion has reigned in the last week about the new rule on the use of the mask in spaces such as beaches and swimming pools. According to the BOE, it always became mandatory, even if the safety distance of a meter and a half was met with non-cohabitants. That included places like parks, beaches, or swimming pools.

Some autonomous communities began to rebel, such as Catalonia, which said it would not apply it “by pure logic.” Andalusia, the Canary Islands, Galicia, the Balearic Islands or the Valencian Community also showed their discontent. After this, Health and the autonomies approved this Wednesday in the Interterritorial Health Council an agreement to modulate the norm.

Thus, “the use of a mask will not be required in the case of individual sport exercise and allows the use of a mask to be exempted when, due to the very nature of the activities, such use is incompatible, in accordance with the indications of the health authorities ”and fixes certain activities for which it is not compulsory and others for which it is.

✅ To access the beach, pool or river: mandatory mask

The norm establishes that it is necessary to carry it on “the walk through the accesses to beaches, lakes and other natural environments”.

✅ To walk along the shore: mandatory

In the same way, you have to put it on for the “walk by the sea and other aquatic environments.”

Thus, even if the beach is deserted, according to the norm it would have to be taken.

❌ For sunbathing: not mandatory

They are exempt from having to wear a mask “the moments of rest before or after bathing or practicing sports in the aquatic environment, in its surroundings.”

That is, when resting on the towel or on the lounger, it is not ne …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.