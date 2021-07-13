The defensive values ​​of the Ibex: how are they behaving?

Defensive securities: utilities under examination

Bad times for defensive stocks. Vaccines, European funds arrive, with more activity and work. All this for stocks of regulated companies and subject to debt in direct competition with bonds, becomes something like the perfect storm. In negative, it is understood.

We already know that generalizing is not a good measure, hence we find a bit of everything in a market where values ​​can be services, digital, telecommunications, pharmaceutical and even photovoltaic. A whole amalgam of which today we extract the defensive from the defensive: the utilities: arch-regulated energy sources with several points in common.

An oscillating but effective dividend yield, that continues to engage those who seek that sustained remuneration over time for shareholders and, furthermore, in some cases to a high degree. They are, as we said at the beginning, the defensive securities, the chemically pure ones, the energetic ones that have lost, in many cases the favor of investors.

Let’s see how. First of all, the indicators and their comparables. In Europe, the Eurostoxx 50 shows us negative dynamics in its sector, the Eurostoxx utilities of 1.21% so far this year.

Eurostoxx Utilties Annual Chart

This includes the jewels in the defensive crown of the Ibex par excellence: Iberdrola, REE, Endesa and also Naturgy (Gas Natural). Only Enagas is missing, which is not included. Nothing to do with the general indicator that gains 15.14% in 2021. And if we already compare it with the performance of the bank selective, financial entities win by absolute KO: They are up 24.75% since last January 4.

And it is that there are several general factors that affect them. The first, we have mentioned that investors, in times of exit from a crisis, as is the case, see that the less forceful performance of defensive stocks does not compensates. Even when the advance of the European markets has slowed down. In a Ibex rising at an annual rate of 9% we find an energy sector which also includes Repsol and Solaria which registers a loss of 1.26%, with a banking sector that grows almost 27.20% annually. There is no color, therefore.

Read more

Interannual graph of the Ibex Utilities

If we add to that increasing what is happening in debt returns, with what it means for these companies in terms of their financing costs, investors do not bet on them. And therefore relegates to the background, its more than interesting dividend, versus the yields that bonds can provide over the long term at a time of incidence and concern number one about rising inflation.

Although one of his biggest blows It has come hand in hand with the punishment of the electricity bill. What is now more popularly known as “the electric hack.” The all-time highs in wholesale electricity prices have ruined with about 1,000 million euros of what are known as windfall profits, the profits fallen from the sky, which can reach that amount to reduce between 5 and 6% the price of the invoice.

Thus, it limits the benefit for nuclear and hydroelectric plants, due to the increase in CO2 emission rights. To give you an idea, that has meant for Iberdrola, one of the great affected since the news was known, a cut of almost 3% for the value. Although there are, those who have overcome the pothole, like Endesa, which has grown 2.5% since then.

Beyond general terms, each company is different and we are going to verify it with each company. If we make a comparison of the values ​​by price, the truth is that the one who wins the game is Naturgy (Natural Gas) by far. The energy company directed by Francisco Reynés, beats everyone’s pulse by placing herself as the 14th best value of the selective and advances of 20% per year.

But in his case, despite being from the hard core of defensive values, what marks his step in this 2021 is the partial takeover bid presented by the Australian fund IFM for 22.69% of its capital, with that premium that continues to be 19.7% over the last closing of January 25, one day before the announcement, at 23 euros per share.

From there Economy has the last word, while Criteria, the largest shareholder, has increased its presence in the value, while the rest of the funds present in its shareholding. GIP with 20.6% and CVC with 20.7% have already said that they will not sell.

Naturgy annual price graph

The latest on this matter comes from Bank of America you just indicated that The Australian will not have it easy with the 30% achieved over Naturgy by CriteriaCaixa, reducing its free float. For the entity, some of the possible scenarios that open right now are an improvement in the offer or that it withdraws it. Both positions would affect the value.

The second “best” performance of a utility on the Ibex corresponds to Enagas, although this requires a decrease to position 25 of the Spanish selective. And it presents, possibly, as that beer ad said, the best Spanish dividend: 9.2% return for shareholders. In addition, in the market it rises 7.2% so far this trading year.

Enagás annual quotation graph

Dumped as is in your green hydrogen projects, the analysts hardly provide it with travel in the year. The best Alantra, with a journey of just 4% with a target price of 20.46 euros per share. And this is the best case, because since Deutsche Bank give you a PO of 17 euros that exceeds length in the market and its recommendation is to sell the value

The number 27 of the 35 of the Ibex is occupied by another defensive value: Endesa, which, however, has a greater potential than other energy companies. Among the latest recommendations for the stock, which, by the way, barely rises 1% so far this year, we find an average price, a target of 24 euros per share.

Annual Endesa listing graph

That means, at the close of Friday, a potential of 13% for the value. Sabadell grants him a PO of 26.1 euros, Ahorro Corporación, a 12-month target price of 24.7 euros, Morningstar of 23.7 euros per share and RBC that raises to maintain from underweight the recommendation on the value, but with the drastic reduction of its PO to 21, 50 euros. Its dividend also, to bear more than in mind, its profitability exceeds 9%.

In the 28 we find REE. Red Eléctrica with an invaluable downward variation for the value. Its dividend yield is somewhat lower, 4.4% for its shareholders. And it has just presented its 2021 -2025 strategic plan and was endorsed by its shareholders at the Meeting held at the end of last month.

REE annual quote graph

Among the most interesting, its commitment, one more, for renewables in an ecological transition plan that will exceed 4,400 million in investments in the next 4 years. Also in telecommunications infrastructures, with special attention to 5G. Hence, European funds are also targeted with several budding projects ranging from the integration of renewables to increasing biodiversity.

And we end up looking at the most capitalized and last of the defensive stocks on the Ibex: it is ranked 32 out of 35 on the selective, it is fourth from the tail with an annual cut of 8.7%.

We are talking about Iberdrola, which investors have not accompanied since the beginning of the year. Market experts, since last July 4, have barely given it a path when they understand it overvalued, with its new strategic plan.

Annual graph of Iberdrola quotation

This is joined by the most recent: the hack of the 1,000 million plus the imputation in the so-called “Wind project” both of President Ignacio Sánchez Galán and Iberdrola Renovables, has put the negative in fixed mode on the value, before the alleged crime of bribery that is imputed for the orders at the end of 2011 to the former commissioner Villarejo, when he was a public employee.

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.