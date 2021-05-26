The defense of the Mexican accused of the murder of Mollie Tibbetts denounced that they pressured him to accuse himself

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the Mexican immigrant accused of the murder of Mollie Tibbetts, assured that her confession was obtained by the police under duress, after working 12 hours on a farm cleaning excrement.

During the trial in an Iowa court for the terrible murder of the young university student in 2018, Bahena Rivera’s lawyer said in his opening speech that the authorities carried out an incomplete investigation and closed the case too quickly.

Jennifer Frese says Mollie Tibbetts deserves justice, but so does her client, Cristhian Bahena Rivera. @wqad #MollieTibbetts pic.twitter.com/KGMJk3eJCi – Denise Hnytka (@DeniseWQAD) May 25, 2021

The Mexican immigrant faces trial for the murder of Tibbetts after pleading not guilty to murder in the first degree. Although the case began a week ago, the defense reserved to make its initial statement until this Tuesday.

“His family deserves justice, but Cristhian Bahena Rivera also deserves it”, said Jennifer Frese, the Mexican’s lawyer.

The defense questioned the prosecutors’ DNA evidence, as well as the confession. “He did not have an interview, he was questioned,” accused Frese.

“There is no question in the fact that my client worked 12 hours on a farm cleaning up manure, mopping the floor, and then at the end of the day he was brought to the sheriff’s office.”

The defense described the Mexican as a hardworking man and family member that he was pressured to make a false confession. They even showed a photo with their daughter.

Photo showed in court of Iris, Cristhian and their daughter at a birthday party. They were broken up at this time. Says he was a good, responsible father. @wqad #MollieTibbetts pic.twitter.com/IFDWyhzTKE – Denise Hnytka (@DeniseWQAD) May 25, 2021

The wife of Bahena’s uncle also testified Tuesday, saying that the alleged killer’s work helped support his family.

She came to the US by legal means in 2003 and moved to the Marshalltown area. Says family needed to come up with money to get Bahena Rivera here. Doesn’t recall how much. @wqad #MollieTibbetts pic.twitter.com/UMW2oqd4CT – Denise Hnytka (@DeniseWQAD) May 25, 2021

As he did at the beginning of the trial, the Mexican’s lawyers try to consider other suspects in the case, who were quickly dismissed, such as Mollie’s boyfriend, Dalton jack, who also testified on Tuesday about his strained love relationship with the now-deceased.

Dalton Jack says Mollie was about 5’2 “, 130lbs. Small framed, but spunky. Would have fought back if she was attacked. But says she was also the type of person who would be kind if she was approached unless provoked. @Wqad #MollieTibbetts pic.twitter.com/MnXQjVocxR – Denise Hnytka (@DeniseWQAD) May 25, 2021

Mollie Tibbetts disappeared on July 18, 2018. Her body was found a month later in a wheat field in Iowa. Bahena admitted seeing Mollie the night she was lost, also liking her and trying to talk to her.

Thanks to Donald Trump, this crime fueled rhetoric against undocumented immigrants and there were threats against the Hispanic community in Iowa.

Racial tension in the state rose to the point that activist groups in Iowa denounced a campaign of automated phone calls made by a white supremacist group that sowed fear in the Hispanic community.