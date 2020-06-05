Guayaquil, Jun 5 . .- The lawyer of former Ecuadorian President Abdalá Bucaram, under house arrest for an alleged crime of illicit trafficking in firearms in the framework of anti-corruption investigations, considered this Friday that his client is the object of a “persecution politics”.

In a press conference, the lawyer, Fernando Rosero, regretted that at the beginning of the process, “the Prosecutor’s Office has already determined that he is guilty, he must be sanctioned, put in jail and deprived of his liberty.”

Bucaram was arrested early Wednesday at his residence in Guayaquil (southwest), in the framework of a broad raid ordered by the State Attorney General in that city and in Quito, amid investigations for alleged corruption in the purchase of medical products during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is regrettable, gentlemen, that until now justice has not been inaugurated here in the country and that judges and prosecutors continue to be manipulated,” said the lawyer, and assured that the attorney general, Diana Salazar, “surely” is being “pressured from above”.

On another crime that the Prosecutor General’s Office is investigating, that of embezzlement (embezzlement of public funds) according to the tax authorities, Rosero clarified that it would be inadmissible since Bucaram is not a public servant.

In the search of the 68-year-old former president’s home, judicial and police officers found a firearm for which he did not have a license, which led to his apprehension.

An Ecuadorian judge on Thursday issued alternative measures to preventive detention for Bucaram, who is under house arrest after being prosecuted by the prosecutor for the alleged crime of illicit trafficking in firearms.

In this regard, his defender stated this Friday that the figure for which he is being investigated is “international arms, chemical, biological and nuclear trafficking.”

Rosero indicated that the weapon in question was a gift made to his client several years ago.

In the search carried out in the ex-president’s home, 5,000 masks, 2,000 tests and other sanitary materials were found, which, according to prosecutor Salazar explained on Wednesday, coincide with sanitary supplies that were found in the IESS hospital in the context of a corruption plot that is investigated.

The anti-corruption operation in the country ended on Wednesday with 17 detainees and 37 raids in two provinces and the arrest of a provincial authority and a former manager of the mentioned hospital.

Another house raided in the raids was that of ex-assembly member Dalo Bucaram, son of the former president, who considered the intervention “a total violation of rights”.

Bucaram ruled Ecuador for six months between August 1996 and February 1997, when he was dismissed by the Ecuadorian Congress for “mental incapacity to govern.”

After that, he was also a fugitive from Ecuadorian justice for 20 years, exiled in Panama, until the trials in which he was accused prescribed.

