The defense of Patrick Beverley, key to the possible ring of the Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers It is one of the most resourceful teams in the entire NBA. A team that has Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on its roster is already one of the best in the entire league, but it doesn’t stop there.

In fact, in order to eliminate the Phoenix Suns and be in the NBA Finals, Tyronne Lue’s team needs many of its players, and one of the most key will be Patrick Beverley and his defensive performance. The difference in statistics that Devin Booker has generated while being defended by him and without being defended, are sincerely abysmal. We show them here. Shocking performance.