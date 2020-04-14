Many of the fans of the 49ers They are not yet recovering from the defeat they suffered in the Super Bowl LIV in February of this year against the Chiefsbut experts from California They indicate that the result benefited so that the coronavirus did not spread before an eventual celebration parade through the streets of San Francisco.

The 49ers they were less than eight minutes away from getting their sixth trophy Vince Lombardi and thereby tie the Patriots and Steelers like the franchises with the most championships in the era of Super bowl. But the return of the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes in command, stopped the joy and the potential risk in the Bay.

“It can go down in the annals as a brutal sports defeat,” said the chairman of the University of California department of medicine in San Francisco, Dr. Bob Wachter, at Wall street journal this week, “but it could have saved lives.”

He Bay Area reported his first cases of Covid-19 in the days and hours leading up to the 49ers-Chiefs game in early February that was held in Miami. If Jimmy Garoppolo had kept the advantage in the big game, the result could have been disastrous.

The doctors say that a party of the Super bowl on the streets of San Francisco it could have caused a massive spread of the coronavirus … killing hundreds, if not thousands.

“It is certainly difficult to imagine a higher risk situation,” UCSF expert COVID-19, Dr. Niraj Sehgal, told the WSJ.

For its part, Kansas City reported its first cases of Covid-19 until mid-March.





