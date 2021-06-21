The defeat of Le Pen in France by the traditional right

The regional elections in France, whose first round has been played on June 20 and the second will take place a week later, were the last test for the presidential elections of 2022.

And both Macron and Le Pen, main favorites to win them they have suffered a severe setback. In the case of the current president, it has been without palliative, with his La República En Marcha party remaining in fifth position and showing great weakness. Meanwhile, the formation of the far-right leader has been second, but has been surpassed by the traditional right, which is reborn.

A jug of cold water, since the polls gave the National Group as the winner and that opens the possibility for the future that the ‘sorpasso’ achieved by Le Pen in the 2017 presidential elections, was something temporary. These have been the keys that explain why the Republicans have surpassed the National Grouping.

– Abstention

Without a doubt, abstention has been the great winner of these elections, since it has exceeded 66%, figures much higher than 2015 (approximately 50%) and 2010 (53.67%). Coincidentally both the parties of Le Pen and Macron, the a priori favorites, they have been very punished, so it is possible to think that neither of the two formations has managed to mobilize its electorate.

It should be remembered that in the 2017 presidential elections, when both were gambling to arrive at the Elysee Palace, participation was 77% in the first round and 74.5% in the second. Faced with this general demobilization, the classic Republican right wing has taken advantage of the situation to stay ahead.

– Little relevant elections

The French regional elections serve as a rehearsal for the presidential elections, but the truth is that their political importance is small. The regions have few skills and low budgetTherefore, the interest generated among citizens is quite limited, thus explaining the reason for such low participation and such unexpected configuration of results.

I mean, plain and simple the ‘sorpasso’ of the traditional right has been able to produce because the voters of the National Association do not consider these elections as a battle worth fighting. Also in this type of election it is usually punished to the dominant formations, so that this way the bump could be explained.

The emerging parties have suffered a tough defeat in these elections. (Photo by CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / POOL / . via .)

– Fed up with emerging parties

The 2017 presidential elections confirmed the collapse of the two classical parties, this is the socialists and conservatives who had ruled in previous decades. The former practically disappeared from the map with 6% of the votes, while the latter were left out of the first round. Only six years later, the tables begin to turn and these elections have shown the recovery of both formations, that add up to 16% and 24% respectively.

A sign of social disgust with the two emerging formations that have been severely punished by his management in recent years. All a warning that shows that despite the fact that Macron and Le Pen lead the polls, there may be surprises in front of a society that in just a decade it has been able to sink or tower formations very easily. And just as they gave the votes in the past, now they can take them away.

– The effectiveness of the sanitary cordon

Unlike Spain, where the far right has gotten encouragement Thanks to the fact that the conservative parties have opened an agreement with her, both in France and in Germany there is a sanitary cordon to prevent her from accessing positions of responsibility. And it has worked.

Already in 2015 the National Group, then National Front, prevailed in the first round and even it won in six of the thirteen regions. However, the mobilization of the second round, sanitary cordon through, made the traditional right and the lefterda would improve their results and that Le Pen’s could not rule in no region finally.

A situation, that of the union of all against the extreme right that surely has affected the voter of the formation and that has been able to make his abstention possible, considering that vote or not, in the end the formation will not be able to govern.

– The face lift of the Republicans

Logically, the rise of the usual right has not only been produced by demerits of the extreme right, but there have also been some factors that have helped. In recent years Republicans have been shaken by corruption cases, with former presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and Jacques Chirac as great exponents. Even in the 2017 presidential elections, the candidate, François Fillon, was charged with embezzlement of public funds.

In this time, the formation has tried to shake off these past cases and several leaders with charisma have stepped forward, such as Laurent Wauquiez or Xavier Bertrand, who aspire to be candidates for the 2022 presidential elections. New times in the party that have received a boost in these regionals due to the disenchantment with the emerging parties.

Xavier Bertrando has run as a candidate for the Republicans in the presidential elections. (Photo by Jean Catuffe / .)

– Backward movement of far-right parties

There is a factor that escapes the French borders and that is the rise and fall of the far right in the world. If a few years ago there was talk about how this type of training was finding its place in the institutions of the countries, now many of them they have started to regress.

The paradigmatic example It’s Donald Trump’s in America, which was defeated by Biden, but there is more. Bolsonaro is going through a delicate moment in Brazil, Salvini has lost steam in Italy… The French extreme right has a solid base and a lot of implantation, but it is not alien to these movements that are taking place globally.

