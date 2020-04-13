‘Steak’, ‘Rubber’, ‘Wrong’, ‘Wrong Cops’, ‘Ralit’, ‘Under arrest’ … and now ‘The deerskin jacket’, the no exception to the norm. The custom, irregular but welcome, is the absurd disinterested according to Quentin Dupieux, what is said by a full-blown author and in its maximum expression: A Quentin Dupieux film can only be a Quentin Dupieux film, as anyone who knows it well. had the taste (or displeasure).

As tradition marks, ‘The deerskin jacket’ is a fable halfway between black humor and surrealism that, on this particular occasion, deals with the fragility of masculinity and the fall in irrationality. The one that was the Lucky Luke of that silly “guilty pleasure” of 2009, the certain Jean Dujardin, born to be the charismatic beauty of that strange beast that in Spanish we know as “absurd”.

‘The deerskin jacket’ is perhaps Quentin Dupieux’s most accessible film, in that it shows a simulation of reality more attached to the real world … although of course it is only in appearance. It is, add and follow, pure Dupieux. How it has to be. Pure Dupieux developed in a world where, equally, the surrealism and bizarreness inherent in its creator awaits behind every corner of an impossible story.

The surrealism and bizarreness inherent in this more elegant Terry Gilliam lookalike and with a better ear for music, always breaking the limits of reality, dreams, time and on this occasion, also, those of a simple “fur jacket deer”. At the height of his best works, he is also capable of adding a new level to the repertoire of the French filmmaker: that of the European author’s cinema line, on which, on the other hand, he is also a part.

In his own way, of course. Always in their own way.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex