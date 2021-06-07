the deer boy ‘, the surprising and tender hit of Netflix

The Netflix series Sweet Tooth: Deer Boy is perhaps one of the platform’s riskiest experiments in recent months. It is because, unlike many other series that meditate, reflect and show the Apocalypse, its intention is not to terrorize.

In fact, the series is built to delve into a kind of accidental miracle, that happens and unfolds in the middle of a dramatic setting. With such a vast record and with so many versions of a single event, the series could have slumped into incoherence. But actually works with a glossy structure that ranges from innocence, fear and even an atypical look on cruelty.

Based on the comic of the same name as Jeff Lemire, the story follows Gus, a child survivor of an apocalyptic pandemic. Of course, comparisons with reality could be unavoidable – and unflattering to the argument – except for one detail. Gus, played by a lovable Christian Convery, is part of what appears to be the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

It’s about a hybrid between a human and a deer, which also is a full-fledged survivor even though he doesn’t know he is. Does it seem like a strange combination? It grows even more curious as the Netflix series progresses and makes it clear that the colossal health devastation left behind sick people and predatory creatures. The result is that creatures like Gus, children born to human parents but with animal characteristics, they are still feared. And in fact, for most survivors, they are a threat.

But Gus, with his massive deer antlers sprouting directly from his head, is actually an optimistic character. And it is to an extreme sometimes disconcerting, in contrast to the fact that he inhabits a world that fears him and that could be potentially dangerous.

Sweet Tooth and the unexplained apocalypse

The Sweet Tooth plot: the deer boy unfolds ten years after the call “Great Crumble”. A virus with unpredictable consequences that also led to the world of debacle. Sure, there will be unavoidable comparisons with what is happening today, but the series carefully avoids any parallels.

In fact, she is more interested in setting the scene of the day after. But instead of raising the idea of ​​a dangerous world, look at what happens from the unknown. And it’s that little nuance that gives the series its considerable sense of originality.

Sweet Tooth: the deer boy pays special attention to each symbol you use, to delve into an older, more powerful, more innocent idea. Pure hope. The series insists on showing it tenderly, without ever falling into the cliché.

The show boldly plays on the fact of naivety, but at the same time while still showing that on the other side of the line there is also a certain darkness. All in the midst of a powerful and consistent perception of the pursuit of good. A surprising novelty in the middle of the large collection of series about a scary future Where darkness is everything

Sweet Tooth and the search for beauty in little stories

Sweet Tooth: The deer boy is careful that that underlying sweetness in his story does not get distorted. The story is not a romanticized version of a violent situation, but a new dimension on the tragedy.

And while he never fails to show over and over again that there is a dangerous world beyond Gus, the center of the plot is the character. So his father tries to teach him how he can survive in the midst of a set of rules.

Also, the boundary is clear: for Gus, everything that is outside the property fence is burned and uninhabitable. But of course it is not like that and, immediately, the series draws the border between the idyllic and the harsh reality that lives further outside.

The script then makes several smart decisions to sustain the notion of utopia in the midst of hopelessness. Gus begins to discover the world, but without leaving behind his radiant cuteness or the sense of good that sustains the entire program.

Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy is an intuitive journey through why good is necessary even in the most tragic moments. The message is constructed through careful allegory, without actually ridiculing the sense of omnipresent goodness or inevitable evil.

‘Sweet Tooth: the deer boy’, a kind world

Perhaps to sustain that sense of fantasy, Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy starts from introspection. During the first chapters there are no explanations about the pandemic, its consequences or the mere fact that Gus is a hybrid. There’s only one look at the fact that it can exist a safe place in the middle of a violent and dangerous situation.

This is an entirely new insight for a show that delves into the subject of the apocalypse. Especially as the story goes through the true explanations of Gus’ seclusion or his looks. But even when reality hits against the warm world of the character, the series manages to sustain its solid core of cuteness.

Of course, the main attraction of the show is Gus, with his antlers and his knack for expressing faith in humanity in the midst of disaster. In addition, he is a character created to sustain the ambivalent feeling between a destroyed world and the good that still exists. With their almost instinctive reactions and their innocence, the character is the confluence of several narrative lines.

Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy is undoubtedly a dystopia – one with its dark moments that don’t take long to come – but it’s also a celebration of good. And perhaps the combination of both things is what allows the program to maintain a curious identity that surprises with its solidity.

