The deer boy from Netflix?

Yesterday the series Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy, an adaptation of the comic series created by Jeff Lemire for the Vertigo label of DC Comics, premiered on Netflix, and it is well worth it.

Netflix is ​​finding in comics an almost inexhaustible source of ideas for its extensive catalog, even more so after having ended its collaboration with Marvel and having canceled series such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones or The Punisher. He recently released the first adaptation of the Millarverso, Jupiter’s Legacy, although this time the streaming platform has decided to leave us hanging on to the viewers who began to see it by communicating that there would be no second season. And we are already waiting for the premiere of a new season of Umbrella Academy. Now comes the adaptation of Sweet Tooth, based on the comic series created in September 2009 by Jeff Lemire for the Vertigo label of DC Comics.

Starring Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, Neil Sandilands, Will Forte, and James Brolin; the series of 8 episodes of one hour each, has been created by Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz; and they have had none other than Robert Downey Jr. as executive producer and the collaboration of comic book series author Jeff Lemire.

Sweet Tooth, takes us to a dystopian world, ten years ago, “the Great Incident” sowed chaos in the world, and with it came the mysterious appearance of hybrids: babies half human, half animal. Not knowing if these hybrids are the cause or the consequence of the virus, many humans fear them and hunt them down. After spending a decade living out of danger deep in the woods, a deer boy named Gus (Christian Convery) befriends Jepperd (Nonso Anonzie), a lonely wanderer. Together they embark on an extraordinary adventure through the ruins of America in search of answers. What is the origin of Gus? What about Jepperd’s past? What is the true meaning of a home? Along their journey, they meet unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus soon discovers that the lush and dangerous world beyond the forest is more complex than he could have ever imagined.

The series shows us humanity trying to rebuild itself after a pandemic that has lasted a decade and for which there is still no cure, in many of the scenes that we see well it reminds us of the moments that we are currently living as a result of the COVID19 Pandemic. Although in this story the fear of the disease and the ignorance of the causes of it makes the worst of the human being emerge and leads them to extreme situations. However, the series, despite its darkness, is about relationships and how a stranger can develop an instinct of protection for others, in this case the most adult survivors towards half-human, half-animal children.

The series would be divided into three different plots, the main one in which we follow Gus and his evolution throughout history, played by a magnificent Christian Convery, as well as his relationship with Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Another in which we follow Aditya Singh, a doctor who stopped practicing medicine surpassed by everything he saw at the beginning of the disease and who now ten years later will be forced to seek a cure, and the story of Aimee Eden, a psychologist who creates a sanctuary for hybrid children.

As for the voice of the narrator that guides us in the story (in the original version James Brolin), he takes us through flashback to the past to explore the stories of the characters that are added to the plot, how they the beginning of the pandemic affected their lives, and in a very organic way it intertwines them with that of other characters. We will have to wait (if not, the Netflix people will cancel the series) Who is the character of the narrator and what is his importance in the plot?

In conclusion, a very entertaining series, which can be seen from a good binge and that leaves you wanting more seasons.

Cast: Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Stefania Owen, Aliza Vellani, James Brolin, Naledi Murray, Adeel Akhtar, Nixon Bingley, Ava Diakhaby, Seth Flynn, Will Forte, River Rain Jarvis, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, Christopher Sommers, Christian Tessier

Gender : Comics | Post apocalypse

