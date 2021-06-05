The deer boy ‘, a humanimal apocalypse

VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And watch out for Sweet Tooth: The deer boy, because it is one of the best that has been released so far this year in terms of fantasy. And, look where, you have it in …

… On Netflix, yes, although Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy is not the only thing that the platform launches this week. In fact, it brings the news like hotcakes, literally (that is, as always).

Sweet Tooth: The Deer BoyHowever, it is not the “Netflix original series” that they sell, but one of many post-production acquisitions of the big N of VOD, in this case from Warner Bros. And it gives a bad roll, because they hit more with the playoffs than with the own productions. Be that as it may, Sweet Tooth: The deer boy is already a Netflix series and it is much better than you would expect seeing a promotional image or the same trailer … Or so I consider it after seeing the first bars and the criticism is equally unanimous .

What will those who read the DC comic on which Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy is based will think, because it does seem that -at least initially- they have lowered the tone a bit and the explicit scenes are not very common; but it is still recommended for people over 12 years old. That said, the story is well taken which is what matters and even being more violent and with an adult background – it smells of an animal movement that pulls back – Sweet Tooth: The deer boy has a certain similarity in the fantastic spirit with franchises such as Harry Potter or A series of catastrophic misfortunes, without implying any resemblance to these.

As an additional positive note, Sweet Tooth: The deer boy generally enjoys a very dignified production and to top it off, it has Nonso Anozie (Zoo, Artemis Fowl) as second in command, although it is in a more elegant role than those who used to do, it is a plus. In addition, he is more serious than in past roles, which adds his dose of weight to an adventure that, let’s not forget, even with a diverse cast -in every way-, is carried out by an 11-year-old boy.

To all this, the Sweet Tooth starter: The deer child has no waste: a virus ravages the world -the images of people wearing a mask or washing their hands with alcohol before entering an establishment are so evocative … – but to the beast and takes half humanity ahead, bringing with it as an extra a new step in human evolution, not only from Sweet Tooth: The deer boy drinks the plot.

Since I’ve gotten pretty hooked on Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy, I’m going to cut back on what’s next, starting with Xtreme, an action and martial arts film that exudes the aroma of a classic eighties on all four sides except for the fact that it is a Spanish film. There is nothing! The critics are putting it in a bad way, but only for the effort of getting out of the way it always deserves its mention.

And what to say about Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie, a Netflix exclusive based on the popular manga and anime, which as I have never seen, I cannot and do not care to judge. The most I get is to be grateful, even if I am not going to see it, that they have not committed the atrocity of the Knights of the Zodiac with that horrible drawing; and I complete it with the usual mention of criticism, which is receiving it very well.

More exclusive content:

Alan Saldaña: ​​Imprisoned. “Mexican comedian Alan Saldaña returns to laugh at himself, analyze people’s behavior and give advice on how to maintain a marriage.”

Carnival. «After a love breakup, an influencer takes her friends on a trip to the joyous Carnival in Bahia. There he realizes that life is much more than having followers. ”

Inside the human body (T1). “The most advanced science and fascinating personal stories come together in this docuseries on the incredible workings of the human body.”

Sweet and sour. “A couple faces the opportunities and challenges of the real world while dealing with the problems that come with keeping a long-distance relationship afloat.”

Feel good (T2). “Comedian Mae Martin grapples with two open fronts: a chaotic new relationship with George, his girlfriend, and the difficulties of staying sober.”

The best of Japanese creators (T1). “Comedian Ryuji Akiyama satirises prominent Japanese ‘creators’ with his unerring talent for sly humor and the help of surprising guest stars.”

The Kandasamy: The Journey. «Shanthi and Jennifer, great friends and sisters in law, have a romantic weekend to rekindle their marriages. Or at least that’s what they believed … »

The Limits of Our Planet: A Scientific Look. “David Attenborough and scientist Johan Rockström analyze the collapse of Earth’s biodiversity and explain that it is not too late to avoid catastrophe.”

Why we adore cats. “The famous feline Abatutu presents this endearing tribute to cats with a collection of home videos that collects his best (and most naughty) moments.”

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Tale. “From Goldilocks to Hansel and Gretel, super monsters bring a magical and musical touch to classic fairy tales and other popular stories.”

Enter catalog:

Black Holes: The Frontier of Human Knowledge

Warrior souls: The season of the crescent moon Warrior souls: The season of the waning moon Alvin and the squirrels (S2) Baywatch: Baywatch Be Somebody Circus of the Sun: Far Worlds CoComelon (S2) Do not play with the stars The Italian Consul The Cat The Player The Blue Lake Elvis Presley: The Searcher (T1) Everest First Sunday Honey Immortals The Fifth Wave The Last Survivors Line of Duty (T5) The Octonauts (T1)

Pitch Black

Pompeii Rose, stone and star Heading into the unknown Sinister Spiper: The StartUp Legacy (T3) Supersalidos The Lady in the Van Total Drama (T1) An Indecent Proposal United 93

We continue with Disney +, since it premieres openly (ergo, for all its subscribers without additional costs) its latest great animated feature film …

Raya and the last dragon

Three months ago Disney released Raya and the last dragon in unison in cinemas and Disney +, although to see it via streaming it was necessary, in addition to paying the monthly subscription of the service, to pay 21.99 euros. Well, you don’t have to.

More exclusive content:

Us again. Short set in a vibrant city full of rhythm and movement, an old man and his wife, young at heart, recover their passion for each other and for life during a magical night.

New chapters:

The Mister (S1) The Bad Remittance (S1) The Simpsons (T32) Marvel’s MODOK (S1)

Enter catalog:

The Incredible Hulk Genius (S3)

Kingsman: Secret Service

Mighty Minds Family Guy (S19) Phineas and Ferb: Marvel Mission I, Robot

HBO, for its part, continues to broadcast the new chapters of its series in broadcast, at the same time adding a good number of films to its catalog and releasing an original.

Oslo is the new original HBO film, a British production about a story of British protagonists based on real events, whose significance is quite topical, because it deals with the fierce conflict between Israel and Palestine.

More exclusive content:

The Shop: Uninterrupted (T4). “HBO Deportes premieres in collaboration with LeBron James and Maverick Carter this innovative unscripted program featuring top stars from the world of sports and entertainment.”

New chapters:

All American (T3) DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (T6) The Handmaid’s Tale (T4) The Godfather of Harlem (T2) In Therapy (T4) Manifest (T3) Mare of Easttown (T1) Mr Inbetween (T3) Superman and Lois (T1)

Enter catalog:

Word of mouth Near your home The goldfinch The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King The Wind that Shakes the Barley In a Free World Kickboxer: Counterattack Kung Fu Panda 3 The split crown The mist and the maiden Magic Mike XXL Never turn off the light Losing the north San Andrés Just a kiss We are bears (T4) The Lookout The Walking Dead (T10) Time Trap Tomb Raider: The cradle of the life One night to survive Subzero Revenge Zoolander Zoolander 2

There is also news on Apple TV +, or rather, novelty.

Lisey’s story is a new Apple TV + original series based on a novel by horror master Stephen King, who is also a screenwriter. And from the little that has been seen, although some critics have had the opportunity to see more, the result is … I don’t like to say it because if the little that the platform has released, half is bad … Oops!

More exclusive content:

New chapters:

Cycles (T2) The Mosquito Coast (T1) Mythic Quest (T2)

Enter catalog:

We finished with Amazon Prime Video, yes, it releases a couple of things, but …

More exclusive content:

Abyss. “As a tropical storm approaches, a group of friends decide to explore a remote cave system deep in the forests of northern Australia convinced that they will be safe down there.”

Sun (T1). «A father who never stopped fighting drugs. A son who never stopped consuming them. Two sides of the same coin.”

It looks. «The life of someone who was the best golfer in the world, winner in five majors and an idol of the masses. As a child, he began sneaking onto the golf course in his small town and from there, he reached the top. ”

New chapters:

Tell me how it happened (S21)

Enter catalog:

13 Assassins Amazing Grace Achilles and the Turtle Convoy Assault Await Further Instruction Benny Loves You Burke & Hare Colonia V

Crank: Poison in the blood

Crossing the Boundary When Love Isn’t Enough: The Story of Lois Wilson Strings Pitching the Note Of Gods and Men

Disaster Movie

The murder of John Lennon The master of the water The hammer of the gods The mystery of God’s Pocket Our daily bread Lord of the flies Forrest Gump Freaked: The crazy parade of the monsters Knockout (Journeyman) Hamilton 2 Hamilton: In the Nation’s Interest Icarus Jay and Silent Bob: The Reboot Kids Return The Good Lie The Night Devours the World The Bride of Chucky The Sheep Don’t Miss the Train Beats in the Dark The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Chosen The Minions Madame Sans Gêne Target: Bank of England Perfect Strangers Who Killed Aunt Roo? Rent Requiem for a dream SWAT (T1-T3) The Blacklist (T1-T7) The Duke of Burgundy The Smartphone Woman A simple plan A different Vikingdom wedding