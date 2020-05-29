Israel Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Friday May 29, 2020, p. twenty-one

The Governor of Banco de México (BdeM), Alejandro Díaz de León Carrillo, estimated that the unprecedented shock in economic activity following Covid-19 will be transitory, but warned that the second quarter of the year will be the period with the deepest contraction . He reported that foreign investors have withdrawn in the last months 250 billion pesos of resources that they had in bonds issued by the federal government in the internal financial market.

In a remote meeting with the Senate Political Coordination Board, Díaz de León announced that in an environment of uncertainty, the BdeM will be careful not to anticipate future interest rate levels, because instead of gaining credibility it would be putting itself in risk.

However, he confided: We hope that there may be that space to continue adjusting interest rate conditions a little.

Before the senators of the various parliamentary factions, the official stressed that for the first time in history, the country is facing an economic crisis that was not born out of problems in the economy, but rather by a health restriction to preserve life, and in that sense The link between companies and workers must be maintained so that there is no disconnection.

Díaz de León reported that there has been a very significant reduction in the holding of government securities in the hands of foreigners, of 250 billion pesos at its maximum level, because there was an increase at the beginning of the year and with the risk of the pandemic, this reduction was presented.

The central bank governor warned that the Mexican economy faces a double challenge: shock in economic activity and in the financial sector.

Finally, the governor of the BdeM, when explaining the recent actions to provide liquidity to the markets, said that these measures are aimed at adjusting, consequently, this environment of greater adversity, but also, being very aware that we are facing a financial shock, with a potential spiral of risk aversion and that we should try to make the adjustment in our economy as orderly as possible.

Yesterday morning, the BdeM governing board released the minutes of the monetary policy decision of May 14, which reduced the interest rate by half a point, to place it at 5.50 percent. In the document, he pointed out that the behavior of financial markets will depend, to a large extent, on measures to contain the spread of the virus and on the ability to mitigate the negative effects of said disease on economic activity.

One of the members highlighted the lack of incentives for private investment, a situation that has recently increased due to adjustments to the regulatory framework for its participation in the electricity sector.

