The decrease in interactions of Valencia after its new “policy”

06/10/2021 at 8:03 PM CEST

Valencia joined the initiative led by the Premier clubs at the end of April which consisted of paralyzing social networks. An initiative that aimed to vindicate the racial discrimination that the players in the competition were suffering. With the difference that in England it was done during a weekend and the Ché club has not allowed comments from fans on social networks for 40 days.

They announced it in a statement: “Valencia CF joins the international initiative against abuse and violence in social networks. Platforms must do more to avoid discriminatory comments. Our networks, like that of other clubs and players, are also attacked by a small group of violent and racist people. Zero tolerance for this type of behavior. For this reason, the Club will continue to inform its fans, but will deactivate comments with the aim of ending the spread of hate on the networks“they wrote.

Although in his case, it seemed more mitigated by criticism of Peter Lim in all publications that to racial discrimination. The hashtag #Limgohome was common in fan responses.

However, this decision has had consequences for Valencia, which has gone from being the fifth club with the most impact to occupying number 14 in the standings. Interactions on Twitter are down 67% and it has gone from 262,000 to only 87,300. In addition, the club has 2,400 followers less than when the restriction on social networks began.