The declaration of love of Ronaldo’s girlfriend, who cannot bear to be without him

TO Ronaldo Nazario the coronavirus crisis caught him back in Madrid After a trip to Mexico, he is confined to his home in the capital of Spain, waiting for the situation to improve. It should not be being an easy quarantine for the president of Real Valladolid, who is away from his partner, Celina Locks, who has just published an emotional message on their social networks declaring their love for the Brazilian and how much he misses him.

«I miss you, I miss those days, the daughters… In these difficult and uncertain days, the only certainty I have is the love I have in my heart for you, the true feeling that transforms people. I hope that with everything we are experiencing now that love is the greatest feeling among people right now. Who else is far from the person you love during this quarantine? “Celina Locks wrote on her Instagram along with several photos of both of them and their dogs.

At the helm of Valladolid

The former Real Madrid player could not return to Pucela in time, where he continues his project at the controls of Valladolid, and passes the quarantine in Madrid, far from the Brazilian model, with whom he has shared his life for several years. «He is at his house in Madrid. We were in Mexico before these measures and we were able to be there normally and return in the same way. There was no case there when we were there, ”said David Espinar, director of the Presidential Cabinet of the Pucelano club recently.

Asked if Ronaldo’s project at Real Valladolid will be slowed down by the coronavirus crisis, Espinar made it clear that he was not: “It doesn’t have to be. It is a bad situation, but there is nothing eternal and we know that sooner or later it will end. Perhaps we will make variations in aspects of the day to day, but the president’s project continues.