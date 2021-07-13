the decisive GP at Silverstone that could break Red Bull

Red Bull has won the last five races of the 2021 Formula 1 season which has allowed Max Verstappen to have a 32 point advantage over Lewis Hamilton in the drivers ‘classification, and the difference with Mercedes in the constructors’ classification is 44 units . But at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Mercedes’ chances of closing the gap look positive.

There are three factors to consider this. First of all, the altitude. Spielberg is over 700 meters, Silverstone 200. The higher, the stronger the Red Bull Honda pack. Second, the long, fast corners that could favor Mercedes. Finally, there is the sprint classification which could upset the recently observed balance of power.

If Silverstone were a normal race, the result would probably already be decisive for the world championship, he says. Helmut Marko in an interview published Wednesday in Motorsport-Total.com, sister page of Motorsport.com. But “because this sprint test is being done for the first time and there is only one hour of practice, I would not call Silverstone a normal race now.”

“An hour of practice, English weather – if it rains there, so much can happen that it doesn’t matter as much as Silverstone would normally be,” said the Red Bull motorsport adviser. “But we are not afraid of Silverstone. We have been competitive with our car on all circuits. We did not always win, but we were competitive in all aspects.”

“The superiority seen in Austria is based on several factors. We are aware of it. One is the track layout, the elevation, but also because Max just felt comfortable in front of the tens of thousands of Dutch fans and performed at his best, ”said the former Austrian driver.

An analysis with which ex-driver Marc Surer agrees: “Austria is a special circuit, with long straights and tight corners. That is a bit special and does not correspond to the character of all the tracks. If we think of Paul Ricard, the difference between the two cars was minimal, “says the expert in an interview on the YouTube channel of Formel1.de.

Surer has also realized that “the Honda engine always works well at altitude” as is the case in Mexico or Brazil and that it was also presented at the Red Bull Ring, which is about 700 meters away. “The fine air seems to help the engine.”

That could be due to the turbochargers, which Honda is known to have built larger than Mercedes. “If we drive at a normal altitude, the performance advantage is likely to disappear again,” says Surer, but clarifies: “That’s just a theory, although in the past it has shown that altitude is good for the Honda engine.”

In his opinion, the layout of the English track seems to be adapted to Mercedes: “In long corners, the wheelbase is an advantage. You only have a quieter car in long corners. From that point of view, the track should help Mercedes “, says Surer and concludes:” Silverstone could give Mercedes a win again, for a change. “

What is clear is that the eleventh of the 23 scheduled races of the season could be decisive. With Hamilton currently at 32 points, he cannot afford to drop points on the road while his Dutch rival wins at the same time, because regaining 57 or 58 points could be an extremely difficult task for the world champion.

Above all, because Mercedes has said that it will be doing its last major update to its car at Silverstone. Afterwards there could be some adjustments, but major modifications, such as a completely new front wing, will not be produced any more. That is why Marko says: “Silverstone has more symbolic and psychological meaning, and more for Mercedes.”

“I am afraid that the decision of the world championship will drag on until the last races because Mercedes is a strong team. Hamilton is an exceptional driver like Max, with more routine. The races that have been carried out so far are not the best. last word. It would be good if it continued like this. But we do not underestimate Mercedes. “

The German team has a similar opinion: “We have often had difficulties in Austria,” recalled Andrew Shovlin, the head of the engineering team at the circuit. “It’s a tough track that doesn’t seem to suit our car. We’re trying to figure it out. But on the other hand, Silverstone has almost always gone well for us and Lewis likes that track too.”

