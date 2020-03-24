ATHENS, Mar 24 (.) – The final decision to postpone this year’s Tokyo Olympics will be made in the coming days, two sources from the Olympic movement told . on Tuesday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organizers of the Tokyo Games are under increasing pressure to postpone the Games due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach will give a conference call at 1100 GMT.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the IOC and Japan will not exhaust the full four weeks of consultation announced by the Olympic body on Sunday after acknowledging that postponement was an option.

“A decision will be announced in the coming days. It is not a matter of weeks, but of days,” said one of the sources.

The IOC and organizers have long insisted that the Games go ahead as scheduled from July 24, but as the virus spread from Asia to Europe and further west, opposition to the celebration of the Games has increased as athletes struggle with preparations.

It would be the first time that the Olympic Games have been moved or delayed in peacetime in its 124 years of modern history.

The coronavirus outbreak has already infected more than 377,000 people in 194 countries and territories and left a deadly trail of more than 16,500 deaths.

(Information from Karolos Grohmann; translated by Jose Elías Rodríguez)