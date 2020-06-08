In the last hours, Ernesto Farías, who currently works in the lower ones of River, was denounced for gender violence. El Tecla received a complaint for “injuries and damages” to a 23-year-old girl, in her apartment of 44 and 13, in the city of La Plata.

According to TNT Sports, the leadership of River has already taken a position regarding this situation and would have decided to suspend it until the Justice clarifies the fact and defines responsibilities.

From the Millionaire club they reaffirm their daily commitment against violence in all its forms, working for the respect of women’s rights and against all forms of inequality.

The truth is that Farías and the other three involved were referred to the First Police Station and were notified for violating Social, Mandatory and Preventive Isolation, violating Article 205 of the Penal Code.

THE COMPLETE COMPLAINT AGAINST FARÍAS

SYNTHESIS: A radio alert is issued on 911, that in Calle 44 and 13, there was a decompensated person in this city. Constituted in the mobile place of the patrol command, it identifies the complainant, who is noted nervously, which she says was with El Tecla Farias, who erased messages from her cell phone, as well as denigrated her and beat her; Accusing that he took her by the neck and exhibiting excoriations at chest height.

Given this, the other party, 37 years old, is interviewed, who has a blow to the nose and the other woman who reports a bruise on the body and Ernesto Farias, a former soccer player, the latter referring that the complainant was In his apartment at a meeting, when he left, he broke several elements of the place and attacked those present, saying that he would be the same under the influence of alcohol.

Given what happened, he transferred to those named to the Sectional, in order to clarify the fact, proceeding to maintain communication with Dr. Condomi Alcorta, internalized of what had happened, ordered to receive cross complaints and lift by rope, since on Monday he will determine temperament towards them, performing all necessary diligence. It is recorded that those involved will receive the corresponding medical report. Consequently, actions are carried out by Inf.art. 205 CPN for the Federal Court 1 LP, Secretary 3; proceeding to notify the four causes of said actions for violating the quarantine.