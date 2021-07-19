“The decision not to go to the European Championship was the right one”

Iñigo Martínez is one of the mainstays of Athletic. The central defender from Ondarroa arrived in the winter market for the 2017-18 season after Laporte left Manchester City and has since become a very important player. Last season, for example, he was the outfield player who played the most minutes among the three competitions. The defender finished the season melted. So much so that he resigned from the Eurocup for not being “100%” physically or mentally. He responds to all this in St. Gallen, where Athletic is carrying out the preseason stage.

How did you feel against St. Gallen on Saturday?

I felt pretty good, better than I expected in terms of pace. Yes it is true that the beginning took me a bit, until five or ten minutes passed, but it is something normal. I have been training at my own pace for a week and now I will gradually pick up the tone.

What exactly have you had?

It was a matter of overloads. The ideal was to rest for a couple of days and go back to work with colleagues. It is more a question of prevention than to keep training and then regret it.

Iñigo Martínez, during the interview with Mundo Deportivo

How did you see the team?

The rival was a team that begins to compete soon and we were the opposite. We have many days ahead of us to improve in all aspects. We lacked rhythm, spark. Nobody likes to lose, even in the preseason and in games where it doesn’t matter that much, but everyone’s idea when we go out is to win. Obviously it hurts to lose.

On a personal level, how are you after giving up the European Championship?

It was a turning point in the sense of being honest with yourself. I decided to stop. I think it was the best at that time, to face a competition like the Eurocup one must be physically and psychologically well. I could not find myself, it was going to be a drag on the team. The ideal was to stop, disconnect and forget about everything a little. I think it was good for me. I come with charged batteries, with the illusion of always, which is to compete to the fullest and to give my best. I think the decision was the correct one. I am calm in this regard.

Are you already 100% recovered?

Yes, I needed time for myself and my family. I needed to forget about everything that surrounds the world of football. It was not an easy year for anyone. You have to know how to admit it, stop and say that you are not able to compete at a high level at that time. It was the best for me and the national team.

Did you have a hard time making the decision?

Yes, obviously. Whether or not you want to be going all year to play games and then letting a championship of these dimensions escape is not easy. In the end I am aware that I am 30 years old and surely I will not have the possibility of playing in a European Championship again. Letting it escape is not easy, they were days of meditation and thinking well what he was going to do. These decisions are not made overnight.

How did you see the national team?

There was a lot of criticism and a lot of controversy related to the results and the game. It is not advisable to start criticizing this hard. We were also unfair to them. Then we saw that he had made a change, but the result in the first two games was very unfair. I think they deserved a lot more. The selection made a good Eurocup. In fact, they were eliminated in the semifinals on penalties. It is very unfair to have to go out like this. There were a lot of young people. I have no doubt that it will be a strong team, one of those that is opting to win the title.

What role does Luis Enrique play?

He is a complete coach and with very clear ideas. Like it or not, he is the way he is, he fully trusts the players and from there he does his job. Try to contribute in every way, it is very complete. I think Luis Enrique is good for this team. All the criticisms were towards him at the beginning and in the end most have ended up praising him.

A similar case was that of Unai Simón. His teammate in Athletic vindicated himself after the failure against Croatia.

Yes, that is the most difficult. It’s not easy at all to turn the situation around after making these kinds of mistakes in these games and knowing that you have thousands of followers talking about it. This means that he is mentally very strong, one of the most important and costliest things in the world of football. Put it aside and get on with your thing. The work has allowed him to get there, he has taken over the position and has played a great European Championship.

You were the outfield player who played the most minutes last season. He has become a very important footballer for Athletic, almost essential.

There is no one essential. Here if you relax, they take your job away. Although we are colleagues, we all know what our job is and the work that we must do at all times. From there the coach is the one who decides who plays and who does not. The important thing is that there is competition, this will make us be one hundred percent at all times, this is always good for Athletic. We have a great group and young people.

This season they will have more competition with the arrival of Vivian. Last year there were three specific centrals. Now there are four for two positions.

I think last year we suffered in this regard. There were moments when two of the three of us couldn’t play and Balenziaga had to come in to fill that position. Usually two are the ones who play, the third is entering and the fourth is a bit long season. We are all going to have minutes, whoever takes advantage of them will have him. This year there is Vivi, who had a great season at Mirandés. I repeat that we all know what we have to do. Fighting in each training session is the daily bread and butter, it is what makes you play or not. First of all camaraderie. Welcome be that competitiveness.

With the philosophy that Athletic has, we will have to get used to not having signings

The only addition has been Petxarroman. It seems that there will be no more signings after Javi Martínez has chosen Qatar. How do you see it?

With Athletic’s philosophy we will have to get used to not having signings. The important thing is that those of us give 100% and that we value where we are and what Athletic is. From there there will be moments in which you have to suffer and in which the team will pull up. Last year we suffered not having the fans with us, this is very clear. The team is another with the public in San Mamés. Fortunately this season we are going to start having the fans ourselves. We can do well, I fully trust the group, in this squad. The important thing is that each one gives 100%. From there, let it be what God wants, but we will be closer to being in the top positions, which is what we all want, although little by little it is seen that it is more complicated because the other teams make good squads.

What is the goal for the 2021-22 season?

Setting a goal is not a good thing and even less when we are in preseason. Rather than benefit, it would harm us because setting a goal and not meeting it would be a failure. The objective is to go game by game, this is the best phrase there is. It is what we must do and not miss silly points. Last year there were games that could have been closed with victories. If you add up those points we would have ended up on top. You have to know how to close matches and compete well.

Marcelino has said on occasion that it was very hard to lose the two finals. I wanted you to explain what the costumes felt like.

Losing finals is always tough. Nobody likes to lose and less a final after it took so long to get there and especially to us. For Athletic it is very difficult to sign and the rest of the teams reinforce themselves well. The merit of the team is in reaching three finals. I think that this is undervalued, it is true that nobody remembers if you don’t win, but you also have to value the effort to reach three finals. One was won and two were lost. It hurt us a lot because this affects a lot mentally and turning it around is not easy, but I think you have to be positive, the team gave everything in every game. More than playing against Real, the pressure of being forced to win could affect us. They are things that happen. We have a Super Cup in January, in which we are very excited. From there there is a lot of room for improvement