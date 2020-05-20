The conflict between the United States and Huawei Following the accusations of espionage by the former over the latter, it had been a long time since it reached the front pages of the technological media, but in recent days everything has shot up again. The reason: the end of the extensions has come from one more year of blockade by the American government, and other parallel sanctions.

For example, the fact that TSMC, with an agreement with the United States to set up a factory in Arizona that has not yet had its ink dried, has decided to reject all new orders to manufacture Huawei processors, thus leaving them without Kirin for the future. The first response was not long in coming through the Global Times, a Chinese Communist Party-owned outlet charged with “unofficial” communiqués and promising a counterattack. The second, in the handwriting of Huawei itself.

An “arbitrary and pernicious” decision

Huawei has issued a harsh statement regarding the United States’ decision to extend the blocking of your products for another year in time. A decision set last May 2019 that has prevented Huawei, for example, from accessing Qualcomm processors and other components, in addition to leaving them outside Google’s proprietary services on an Android that they can continue to use. With its own services, yes.

Huawei affirms in its official statement that the decision of the United States in this matter is “arbitrary and pernicious” and that it not only violates the company itself, which considers it a decision that “threatens to undermine the entire industry globally “. Huawei also questions whether the United States’ decision is motivated by real interests in protecting its national security.

Media Statement on Foreign Direct Product Rule Changes Made by US Government. pic.twitter.com/r7YH3rirf3 – Huawei (@Huawei) May 18, 2020

Huawei is especially tough when it places the United States as a commercial entity that only defends its interests at the expense of the rest of the market. “The United States is leveraging its technological strength to crush Chinese companies from outside its borders “while warning that this decision will have an impact worldwide, not only on an economic and commercial level but also on a matter of confidence.

The decision “will also affect the communications services of more than 3 billion people using Huawei’s services and products worldwide. Attacking a leading company from another country, the United States Government intentionally turns its back on the interests of Huawei users and customers. That goes against the affirmation of the Government of the United States that indicates that everything is motivated by the security of the network “.

