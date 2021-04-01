The deceptive rise in car sales in March

Peugeot is the leading brand in the month and in 2021

Updated Thursday, April 1, 2021 – 12:39

They grew 128%, with 85,913 units, when compared to March 2020 when there was half a month of confinement. Compared to March 2019, they are down 32%.



The Peugeot 208 is the most sold car in Spain in March and since January 2020. Sales slowdown due to the pandemic: 70% less Opel. “In the medium term we want to be leaders in Spain”

Mirage in the registrations of new cars in Spain during March. According to the data of the consulting firm Autoinfor, last month 85,913 new cars and 4x4s were sold, representing a rise of 128% with respect to the same period of 2020. That is, when in Spain the confinement started -from the middle of that month- that paralyzed all non-essential activities. Among them, car factories and dealerships, which led to registrations plummeting 70%, to 37,644 cars.

If the comparison is made with the month of March 2019, then the reality is much starker: from a substantial rise we went to a 32% decline. Similarly, the balance for the first quarter of 2021 (186,271) goes from registering a decrease of 14.9% if the first three months of 2020 are taken as a reference; to the 43.1% less if we look at 2019 and that reflects much more clearly the dire situation through which the new car market passes in Spain.

The reasons are already known: the bad economic situation current and the negative outlook in the short term that is especially shrinking individuals; the non-existence of purchase aid or the limited effect of those that operate (the Moves II for electrified vehicles) and the rise in prices that has occurred due to the entry into force of the WLTP cycle which measures CO2 emissions. In a generalist brand like Opel, up to 55% of its cars have suffered this increase.

Peugeot, leader in brands and models

In any case, the French brand Peugeot – which has placed the 208 as the best-selling car in Europe this year – can boast of leading the sales ranking both in the month and in the accumulated. In addition, with a notable difference with respect to its followers since, in fact, it is one of the few brands that grew in 2021 and the one that grew the most (10.1%) among generalists. Thus, the 18,396 cars it has shipped in the quarter are 35% more than Toyota’s 13,684, triggered by the pull of its hybrid cars. In third place, the Spanish Seat appears, with 13,244 cars.

The good performance of the len brand is based on three of its models. Specifically, the 208 utility vehicle is also the best-selling model in Spain (totaling 5,277 units) since January and the French house places another two cars in the top 10 in the accumulated of the year. They are the 2008 small SUV, which is sixth with 4,363 units, and the 3008 compact SUV that stays at 3,774 and is seventh.

On the podium of 2021, in addition to the 208 appear the Citron C3 (4,599 vehicles) and the Nissan Qashqai (4,475).

