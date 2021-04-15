The decentralized exchange of perpetual contracts between chains

April 15, 2021. – YFX.COM is one of the world’s first decentralized cross-chain perpetual contracts exchanges. While there are other trading platforms that provide leverage alternatives, YFX.COM is pioneering a decentralized alternative to centralized exchanges and perpetual futures trading without a central intermediary. YFX.COM does this by leveraging different protocols in the cryptocurrency landscape.

Blockchain protocols

Through the culmination of blockchain protocols, YFX.COM enables traders to engage in trading BTC, ETH, and other cryptocurrencies with up to 100x leverage. These cryptocurrencies are now available to trade through these blockchains: Ethereum / Tron / Binance Smart Chain / Heco / OKEx Chain / Polkadot.

Through the advent of QIC-AMM, a cutting-edge protocol, YFX.COM provides high liquidity with low slippage for the users of our ecosystem. QIC is an acronym for Quoted Index Price. The Quoted Index Price extracts quoted prices from centralized exchanges and traders can open and close positions with our first automatic market maker for derivatives.

QIC is calculated using the dynamic depth of indices, price quotation and constant integral. The depth of a transaction is correlated with the amount of liquidity in the market maker’s capital pool. This combination of protocols allows YFX.COM to be an efficient leverage trading platform in the market.

No KYC or gas fee

Plus, YFX.COM can accomplish all of this with no KYC or gas fees. As many traders know, gas rates have been a major problem lately. The elimination of gas rates gives YFX.COM another huge advantage over the competition. The platform also enables traders to trade efficiently and secure their profits without huge losses from expensive network fees.

YFX.COM has achieved near zero network fees by using xDai Chain, a Layer 2 scaling solution. XDai Stable Chain is an Ethereum sidechain and is much more efficient than the ETH mainnet currently. The transactions are more convenient and the fees are a fraction of the fees on the main ETH network.

1st Prize in Tron 2021 Global DeFi Hackathon

Last week YFX.COM won 1st prize in the Tron 2021 Global DeFi Hackathon Developer Contest. This was a great achievement for YFX.COM and we are grateful for this opportunity provided by the Tron Foundation and Justin Sun. YFX is committed to the blockchain space and looks forward to participating in more events to help advance this industry.

Genesis Mining II

On April 6, the YFX.COM Genesis Mining II event started at 20:00 (UTC + 8) and will run until April 16. It is a competition for traders and miners to compete against each other and earn YFX.COM tokens in the process [que no están disponibles en ningún lugar del mercado]. In just 12 hours of trading, the volume has exceeded $ 1 billion and our liquidity pool exceeds $ 10 million, exceeding Uniswap’s activity.

CertiK audit completed

Additionally, CertiK has recently completed its YFX.COM security audit. Traders and users of our platform can be sure that the protocols comply with the standards. We are committed to providing the best product for our base.

Media Contact

Name: Kivi Zhang / E-mail: kivi@yfx.com

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it substitute the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment or similar offer promoted here. click here for more information.