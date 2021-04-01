The decarbonization of the energy sector and its volatility already converge in the market

Decarbonization of the energy sector and its volatility in the market

The energy transition, as a result of the conjunction of environmental regulatory pressure, the evolution of the classical economy towards a more collaborative and circular economy, as well as the pandemic crisis, has already begun to emerge in the stock markets through the strategic plans of the listed.

Isabella Hervey-Bathurst, Schroders Global Energy Specialist, points out that the world could be decarbonized to a sustainable level (1.75 degrees of warming) based on increased clean electricity and green hydrogen. “Hydrogen today represents less than 0.001% of final energy, but in the scenario indicated by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) it would increase to about 25%, which would mean a huge expansion”, he adds.

As for the origin of energy, some data. The generation of wind origin in January reached 7,212 GWh, that is, 55.9% higher than that registered in the same period last year. and accounted for 29.5% of production, being the first technology of the combined national generation energy sources, ahead of nuclear (21.2%) and hydraulic (16.9%), according to the information provided by the Red Eléctrica de España.

Power generation January 2021

Source: Red Eléctrica de España

In a global sustainable scenario, “solar photovoltaic capacity would increase to 16TW, from 0.64TW in 2019, and onshore wind capacity would increase to 11TW, from 0.6TW in 2019,” Hervey-Bathurst clarifies.

Society and the market are witnessing the replacement of fossil fuel production with renewable ones and “clearly, companies that supply key elements such as turbines and photovoltaic modules will benefit”, Explain David Finger, manager of the Allianz Smart Energy fund. From Shroders, they agree with Allianz analysts and also point out as beneficiaries those companies that produce “auxiliary equipment necessary to integrate all of this into the system, for example, cables and networks,” adds Hervey-Bathurst.

For its part, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge ensures that Spain has acquired the commitment to limit or reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, both within the scope of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, its Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement, as in that of the European Union. In this sense, one of the objectives set by the European Council is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% compared to 1990.

“We are positive about cyclical companies that play a critical role in the energy transition. These companies will benefit from hydrogen as a fuel, although the truth is that, currently, investors look at them with a certain skepticism, ”says fund manager Allianz Smart Energy.

However, despite the implementation of sustainable policies in companies, The truth is that in Spain the decarbonisation of the energy industry is still a long way off. At least in the short term. Five companies are listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange within the renewable energy sector: Solaria, Audax, Grenergy, Solarpack and Soltec. The correction that the sector has been experiencing since January could be due to a previous rally that was too fast.

After closing 2020 with a rise of 247%, Solaria cut 12% after the presentation of its results and its strategic plan. The distrust of investors is motivated, in part, by the unfulfilled promises: the photovoltaic company intended to have 1,375 megawatts built by the end of 2020 and, finally, the figure was reduced to 550. However, Solaria is one of the Ibex values 35 that is already trading above pre-pandemic levels.

For its part, Audax, the energy group that integrates 100% renewable electricity and gas generation and commercialization businesses, is not spared from the presence of bears despite having received authorization for the development of the ‘Los Arenales’ project, in Toledo with a power of 5 mWp.

On the other hand, Grenergy, in the opinion of Citi analysts, is positioned as a strong candidate to receive a takeover bid by an energy company that wants to accelerate its growth in the renewable industry.

Following the public acquisition offer, in February it transpired that Iberdrola had canceled the purchase of Solarpack agreed upon for more than 600 million euros.

Soltec, after its IPO in October 2020, whose shares soared 173% during the year of the pandemic, has a market capitalization of over 1 billion.

In addition to the above, environmental regulatory pressure will also have an impact on the oil and gas sector in 2021, whose credit outlook has improved from negative to stable. Short term, Scope Rating expects a recovery in oil and gas prices, with Brent trading at an average of $ 50 / barrel this year, up from $ 42 / barrel in 2020. “Balance sheets will improve this year, although we do not expect a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels until 2022-23,” adds Marlen Shokhitbayev, an analyst at the company. At the national level, ATL Capital analysts highlight Iberdrola’s bad behavior in contrast to Repsol’s, which “depends a lot on the refining margin, which remains at very low levels.” Corrections have been seen in the renewables industry and ATL considers it as a “sector of the future” since it is now at very expensive prices and little invertible.

With a budget item of 6,805 million euros within the General State Budgets for 2021 destined to investments for the ecological transition, the Executive advocates the creation of a sustainable environment framed in the European Next Generation recovery plan after the pandemic. In this sense, it remains to be seen whether the actions of the energy sector will comply with the effective integration of the new guidelines that will be reflected not only in the markets but also in the Spanish economy.

