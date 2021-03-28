The Decalogue and the omissions on Crawford

The boxing journalist Mike Coppinger, this week posted on Twitter two messages that are a serious questioning of the boxing merits of Terence Crawford and in turn, a ‘moving defense’ to the merits of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, the still franchise champion of the WBC middleweight and double super middleweight champion of that body and the WBA.

Coppinger is a crucial figure in today’s boxing news and his messages had a wide impact. Other media echoed and respected his tone. In other words, they also criticized Crawford and broke their spears in defense of the Mexican champion.

The point was that Coppinger’s defense is rife with gross omissions and the domino effect drove the news troupe, at its boiling point, into total ‘informational confusion’ that spread to social media. Precisely because of those omissions and errors in the data.

In this video, we present a dissection of the episode from its very beginning, last Monday, March 22, marking and pointing out each omission, ‘with hair and marks’, while adding other gross omissions of most of those who choose to ignore essential data on the recent trajectory of the best Pound for Pound.

At the same time, we present to you what we call ‘The Terence Crawford Decalogue’. They are ten of the infinite questions that every boxing ‘communicator’ must ask himself every time he chooses to spend his time ignoring Crawford’s boxing virtues, questioning Crawford’s merits, questioning the rivals Crawford faced and above all, questioning the legitimacy of his conquests when compared to other champions. The decalogue begins at minute 07:19 of this video.