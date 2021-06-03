The debut of the next generation of the Lexus NX already has an official date

When Lexus set out to launch the first generation NX they did not expect it to be so successful. So much so that, over the years, it has outsold other more popular models in the range. So, taking advantage of the fact that its parent company, Toyota, has designed a new modular platform they have been encouraged to jump from generation to generation. However, we must not forget that the current delivery was presented in society in the already distant year 2014.

The point is that when the new Lexus NX see the light, we can’t be too surprised. A few months ago, someone at the firm made a mistake and they missed a video in which they could see their new creature. We will pretend that did not happen and we will return to the present. Now, Toyota’s premium firm has published a “First” official teaser to announce their arrival. Attentive, because the “posh” brother of the RAV4 is going to give a lot of war …

The new generation of the Lexus NX will debut on June 12

If we take a look at the teaser, we can see some of the new design elements that will look behind the future Lexus NX. There are not many, but it reveals the central LED strip that will connect the rear optics. Second we see that the brand logo disappears to be replaced by the word “LEXUS” in letters. Finally there is the new roof spoiler with the integrated third brake light crowning the rear window.

The rest of the elements of his physiognomy are still hidden, but you don’t have to be a lynx to know that his evolution will be measured. The aesthetics of the current NX has been liked by the public and, if something works, why change it. Also, if we go back to the images that were leaked back in the day, we see that the rest of the design follows a continuity pattern. However, there is a detail that does not seem to add up to that “intrusive and annoying” leak.

If you look at it, it seems that the concept has evolved and, incidentally, removed the logo from the center of the gate. There is also the rear windshield wiper. In the official teaser it points to the left side and in the leak to the right. Both changes could be a small “tantrum” of the premium firm Toyota by that fortuitous boycott. However, it won’t take us much longer to find out whether or not these images were showing the correct model.

According to the official press release the debut of the new NX is scheduled for the next June 12. If you don’t want to miss it, here is the link to the digital event. Meanwhile, we will be attentive to the news that may occur.

Source – Lexus