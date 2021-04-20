The debut of the long-awaited Hyundai Kona N already has an official date Attentive …!

That SUV’s drive the public around the world crazy is something that we have more than assumed. But that the Racing cut SUVs have replaced many compact sports is something we cannot understand. You don’t have to be an expert in physics, but they are taller and (as a general rule) heavier than their counterparts so their driving dynamics cannot be the same. Of course, as in any rule, there are some exceptions.

One of the spicy SUVs that is moving the most rivers of ink is the Hyundai kona n. We have been talking about him for a while, because the South Korean brand has known how to dose very well how and when to publish its data. The last time we heard from him was a few days ago. It was then that they communicated what motorization and transmission would give life. Well, now it returns to the information arena to announce the official date of its long-awaited debut.

The Hyundai Kona N will debut on April 27 at the “N Day” event

If all goes according to plan, the Official debut of the long-awaited Hyundai Kona N it will take place in a few days. To be more exact, the brand has indicated that it will be next April 27. Taking into account the social health situation that has caused the Coronavirus, they have created a exclusive digital event. Is named “N Day” In addition, it will serve as a global information platform to share Hyundai’s N brand high-performance philosophy.

According statements by Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Director of Subdivision N at Hyundai Motor Company …

«We are very excited to introduce the Hyundai Kona N, a real Hot SUV with all the fun driving offers N » […] “With our first N Day, our goal is to continue the story of N and share our vision with this digital format to further engage our enthusiasts.”

Related article:

The Hyundai Kona N loses the disguise and reveals its sensual design

As explained by those responsible for the Kona N, this model will offer great versatility, acceleration, agility and dynamic capacity on the track. It remains to be seen to what extent they have taken the tuning of their chassis and powertrain, although knowing that it shares a platform with the i30 N we must hope for the best. If you don’t want to miss the presentation event, go to the source and click on it. There you have all the data so you don’t miss it …

Source – Hyundai