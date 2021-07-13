The debut of Iker Fernández, Jonfer’s brother

The young man Iker Fernandez, 20 years old and right-handed guard, will make his professional debut next September. He will do it at super middleweight, with the idea of ​​going down to the middle as he gradually adapts to rented boxing.

It is a dream come true, and in this evolution he has had the advice of someone who knows the ins and outs of boxing well.

Because Iker is the brother of our champion Jon Fernandez. The young man of the saga presents among his titles the Vizcaya Championship, the Odivelas Box Cup or the Junior Spanish Championship. Your coach will be José Baena in Bilboboxing.

His debut is scheduled for September 18, when the next MaravillaBox gala will be held, a promoter that will try to boost his career for the first major objective, in the words of the company’s manager, Oscar Zardaín: «The idea is that he makes the first fight in September and that it has continuity in October with another fight. The title of Spain is the goal we have in the medium term, whether in middleweight or super middleweight, depending on how you adapt to professionalism.