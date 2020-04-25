BERLIN – Dawn is hovering over Berlin and Lothar Kopp, 65, is already in line in front of a clinic in the Reinickendorf district of the German capital. With several other people, he waits – respecting the safety distance of two meters and wearing a mask – to pass a coronavirus test different from the others: without being sick, he wants to know if he has already been infected and therefore has developed immunity.

“If I have had the coronavirus, I cannot infect other people,” he explained, hoping that a positive antibody test would allow him to visit his elderly mother without risk of contagion. Experts have spoken in several countries about the possibility of “immunity passports” that would allow those who have developed protection against the virus to return to work earlier than others.

Extensive studies are underway in Germany, with tens of thousands of these tests carried out. Elsewhere, the population’s level of immunity is also of interest to researchers and policy makers. To find out how many people have already been infected, the State of New York will test “aggressively”, announced Governor Andrew Cuomo last week. In the USA, manufacturers were allowed to sell tests without formal authorization.

Doubts

But there are doubts about the accuracy and reliability of these tests. So even if they are positive, that would not mean the end of the danger. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday, 25, that there is no evidence that people cured by covid-19 developed antibodies to protect them against a second infection.

For Matthias Orth, a member of the board of the German Federation of Medical Biologists (BDL), another problem is the quality of the results: “false negatives”, for example, are possible. “There are also very common coronaviruses that do not cause serious illness and can falsify the result,” he explained.

For Orth, tests that promise a result in 15 minutes with a few drops of blood taken from the finger are “absurd”. In the coming weeks, better tests will be ready. “We are not yet at that time,” he insisted.

On the other hand, although larger studies such as those carried out in Germany make it possible to determine the proportion of the infected population, the limitations of the tests currently available make it impossible to determine with certainty the proportion of people actually immunized. However, studies, such as the one carried out last weekend in Munich, in 3,000 households chosen at random, are followed with great interest.

Separately, in Gangelt, in the Heinsberg region, where the first major outbreak of covid-19 developed in Germany, the researchers determined that 14% of the inhabitants had been infected. In addition to the studies, German pharmaceutical groups have also launched their offer of serological tests.

About 70,000 of these tests have already been carried out in 54 German laboratories, according to the Federation of Associated Laboratories (ALM). For doctor Ulrike Leimer-Lipke, who has been conducting immunity tests since mid-March in Reinickendorf, they “make sense because that is how we will know who is immune”.

“It is very important to know who has parents or grandparents”. According to the WHO, however, “there are not enough elements” to assess the reliability of “immunity passports” and “the use of these certificates can increase the risk of transmission”, since people who consider themselves immunized ignore the sanitary measures.

