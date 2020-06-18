Telemadrid’s commitment to its own production, live shows and proximity information continues to bear fruit. The Madrid public network has succeeded in making a daily grill in which this type of content is the protagonist. A clear example is ‘120 Minutes’, the morning magazine produced by Unicorn Content and presented by María Rey, which has become one of the main pillars of the chain’s programming. The format works and is taking Telemadrid to all-time highs in that broadcast slot.

= María Rey, presenter of ‘120 minutes: The debate’

For this reason it is not surprising that those responsible for the public bet on a prime time edition of the magazine. ‘120 minutes: The debate’ It is the name of the debate moderated by María Rey that Telemadrid premiered on June 3 and has not stopped gaining supporters since its launch. Therefore, and As it has been able to learn exclusively about FormulaTV, Telemadrid has decided to renew it for more deliveries, going from the two initially commissioned to a total of seven. Thus, of the total order, three have been issued for now and there are four others that will also be seen in prime time.

Doubles audience in two weeks

The decision not surprising analyzing the audience data obtained by this debate in prime time of ‘120 minutes’. The space began its journey with a 2.4% average share, growing to 3.1% in its second week of broadcast and achieving 5.3% on the night of Wednesday, June 17. This last data is the best the network has had on a talk show in the past eight years and considering that the audience has doubled in just two weeks, it is not surprising that Telemadrid has placed trust in the production company Responsible for keeping the space on-air for at least four more weeks.

Two years of ‘120 minutes’

This renovation coincides with the second anniversary of ‘120 minutes’, which today is experiencing its best moment in the mornings of Telemadrid. The space has turned in recent months to provide comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus crisis from the most local point of view, offering information on proximity and closeness to Madrid residents; something that seems to have convinced the public is that Telemadrid has reached its best data in this period in 12 years, exceeding 9% of average share. Now, the format turns two years old and it does so by betting on its usual team of collaborators and reporters and incorporating new faces such as Diego Arce, son of the renowned journalist Roberto Arce, who has recently signed on for the program.