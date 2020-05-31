The United States, the country most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, today added close to 1.8 million infections and more than 104,000 deaths from the disease, while the debate intensified about the forecast of the number of deaths that the pandemic will leave .

The country accumulated 1,779,853 cases and 104,081 deaths, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University, which, in the absence of consolidated national statistics, considers the data for each region.

Those data, which the university displayed this afternoon in its online database, represented an increase of 20,128 infections and 692 deaths compared to 24 hours before.

The number of deaths left behind the first estimate of President Donald Trump, between 50,000 and 60,000, and is on track to exceed the president’s latest prediction, between 100,000 and 110,000.

Instead, for now it falls within the broad range initially predicted by the expert committee that advises the White House, which said the virus could leave 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the United States.

The Institute of Health Statistics and Assessment (IHME) at the University of Washington, the usual reference source for the government, estimated that in early August there will be more than 131,000 coronavirus deaths in the country.

In that context, a study by Yale University published yesterday by The Washington Post questioned whether the United States had crossed the barrier of 100,000 deaths from the virus just four days ago and suggested that this may have happened earlier this month. .

That work founded his hypothesis that between March 1 and May 9 alone, there were 101,600 more deaths in the country than the average for that period in previous years, representing some 26,000 more deaths than those officially reported by the coronavirus in that year. lapse.

Meanwhile, New York state remained the major epicenter of the pandemic within the United States, with 370,770 cases – more than any country except Brazil and Russia – and 29,784 deaths from Covid-19.

However, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that “tremendous progress” is being registered in the region, where the daily number of deaths fell from 67 to 56 from yesterday to today and the number of hospitalizations due to the disease also decreased.

“It is very, very good news; There will come a point when the number of deaths from coronavirus cannot be reduced any further because people will continue to die from other things, “Cuomo said in his daily press conference, according to the . news agency.

The governor announced yesterday that four regions – including New York City, which concentrates more than 200,000 cases and 16,800 deaths – are in a position to start the first phase of gradual exit from quarantine on June 8, and that five others they can start the second one.

