“The debate between passive management and active management has been fading in recent years”

– You have just arrived in Spain with four ETFs, what do you expect from the Spanish market and why do you think your offer could fit in here?

Sure, thanks for the question, at Rize ETF we are specialists in automated ETFs, we are based in London and although we are new to the markets the founding team has been working together for almost a decade. Spain has always been an important market for us and as you know ETFs are a fully accessible product for all investors and with a pan-European structure, so the great benefit of ETFs is that they can be purchased throughout Europe. At Rize ETF we have always had an interest in Iberia, and in particular in Spain for thematic funds and that is precisely what we are doing.

In 2019 we created the company and since then we have launched four ETFs, now we believe that it is a good time to enter the Spanish market given the size of the funds. We have high hopes for the products and in the coming months we will create a couple of new products that will also be presented to Spanish investors. For us, it has been a satisfaction to see the reception that our ETFs have had among financial advisors, private banks, institutional investors and, fundamentally, also funds of funds that are the key buyers of indexed products in Spain.

– The ETFs they have are specialized in cybersecurity, sustainable food, pharmaceutical cannabis and digital education. What do these themes add to a diversified portfolio?

Indexed products, by their very definition, tend to have a skew or skew. ETFs can have some growth risk, so when you build a platform of thematic funds, which is what we are, you think a lot about creating products that are focused on growth to reach the most risk-tolerant profiles in the one that a medical cannabis ETF might fit, but it’s also possible that there are people who are more comfortable with, say, more conservative approaches than a specialized fund of sustainable food companies can fit. When you talk about an aggressive versus conservative profile, you are usually talking about the type of company that is located in that portfolio, hence the importance of having a well-diversified and well-built portfolio, which is why all of our funds have small companies, medium and large cap. If you have a more conservative profile, the portfolio will have large capitalization companies, while if you opt for a more aggressive approach, the portfolio can be profiled with small and mid-capitalization companies, in addition to also considering geographic diversification. Companies can be born in the West or East, although growth companies end up operating all over the world. It is important for passive investors to know that they may have a certain geographic risk in their portfolio, a bias greater than the US or Canada, emerging markets, Europe … We think a lot about all these aspects, but in the end what we want is for them to ETFs are useful to investors and add value to the portfolio. In other words, that if an investor has a sustainable food product of ours and they like it, they can also buy the medical cannabis fund, the cybersecurity fund or the digital education fund.

– Why do you think the best way to invest is through an ETF and not through an active fund?

It’s a great question, frequently debated by investors. Although in recent years the debate between passive management and active management has been blurred as we see active fund managers considering index funds in their portfolios and also passive managers having a lot of exposure to different products, and building increasingly hybrid wallets.

In our product offering, what we are doing is creating these kinds of hybrid products. Do you know what we do for each of our so-called passive strategies? Actually, we built the index or the bespoke investment strategy from scratch. The strategies are completely systematic, completely rule-based and can be indexed and if they can be indexed then they can be replicated, you know from an index to a passive fund. That’s the way we build our custom ETFs in collaboration with other industry specialists, the best possible company to work with. Collaborate to build a fully customized investment strategy that is systematic based on rules that can be indexed and ultimately replicated as needed.

What is interesting is that, taking a look at our offer in the last two years and, compared to the active funds of the same subject, they could be perfectly compared. I know that there are people who only invest through active funds, others who are happy are their ETFs and then there are others like us who offer hybrid products, and we give the investor the option to choose between passive and active. Some people will be quite inflexible about using active funds, but the key is that investors have the option to buy the products, check out the various methodologies, and make the decision that is best for them.