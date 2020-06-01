Globally, the pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has already overcome the barrier of six million infections and is about to reach 370,000 fatalities. The countries that are at the top of the ranking are the United States and Brazil, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

According to the data updated at 8:30 am this Sunday as reported by Europa Press, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to 6,063,725 million cases and 369,244 fatalities in 188 countries and territories. The full sum of people recovered, as a positive point, already exceeds the 2.5 million (2,566,048 discharges). Likewise, the US and Brazil are at the top of this list, followed by Russia and Germany.

Donald Trump’s country is situated as the most affected by the pandemic and it approaches the 25,000 daily positive results again by registering 24,100 cases in the last 24 hours, accumulating 1.77 million infected people and 103,781 fatalities. Is about a rebound in the last 24 hours compared to the previous days, in which the United States had added less than 20,000 positives and had remained at the lowest figures since the end of March.

A coronavirus patient is transferred to an ambulance in New York (Photo: Europa Press).

Brazil continues in second position and marks again a record of daily infections with more than 30,000 positives in the last 24 hours, reaching the figure of 498,440 infected people and 28,834 deaths. Then there is Russia in third position, with 396,575 positives and 4,555 deaths, the lowest number of deaths of all the countries that have more than 150,000 infected people and United Kingdom in the fourth global position with 274,219 cases and 38,458 fatalities. Behind it stands Spain, in fifth position with a total of 239,228 positives and 27,125 deaths, followed by Italy, which has 232,664 people with coronaviruses and 33,340 deaths.

In the seventh position, France accounts for 188,752 infections and 28,774 deaths from coronavirus, while Germany It has 183,189 cases and 8,530 deaths. India, from this Friday in the ninth position after beating Turkey, registers a total of 182,143 infected people and 5,185 deceased. On Turkish soil there are 163,103 people with coronaviruses and 4,515 deaths. Closing the group of more than 100,000 infections are Peru, with 155,671 infections and 4,371 deaths. Behind lies Iran, with a total of 148,950 cases and 7,734 deaths.

Chile beats Canada

Below 100,000 positives, Chile has overtaken Canada in the last hours. The Andean country accumulates 94,858 cases and 997 deaths, while the Canadian Government has confirmed 91,681 cases and 7,159 deaths.

Mexico has also overtaken China after a rebound in cases in recent days to record 87,512 positives and 9,779 deaths. The Asian giant, the country where the pandemic originated, accumulates 84,128 cases and 4,638 deaths.

In Saudi Arabia, la pandemic leaves 83,384 infected and 480 deceased, ahead of Pakistan, which has 69,496 infected people and 1,483 deaths. For his part, Belgium accounts for 58,186 infections and 9,453 deaths and Qatar accumulates 55,262 cases and 36 fatalities.

Netherlands, Bangladesh and Belarus they exceed 40,000 infections while Ecuador, Sweden, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Portugal, South Africa and Switzerland are above the barrier of 30,000 positives. Accumulating more than 20,000 cases are Colombia, Kuwait, Indonesia, Ireland, Poland, Egypt and Ukraine.

For their part, Romania, the Philippines, Israel, the Dominican Republic, Japan, Austria, Argentina, Afghanistan, Panama, Denmark, South Korea, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Bahrain and Oman account for more than 10,000 people with coronaviruses. Nigeria, Bolivia, Algeria and the Czech Republic have more than 9,000 positives, ahead of Armenia, Norway and Moldova, with more than 8,000 infections.

Morocco, Ghana, Malaysia and Australia account for more than 7,000 positives, while Finland and Iraq exceed 6,000. Cameroon, Azerbaijan and Honduras exceed 5,000 infections.