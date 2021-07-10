The death toll rises to 79 and 61 missing when 16 days after the collapse in Florida



Mourners gather at the Champlain Towers South collapse memorial site.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker / .

MIAMI – Body search teams in the collapsed apartment building in Surfside, Miami-Dade (USA), rescued more remains of victims in the last hours, bringing the death toll to 79 the collapse at Camplain Tower South more than two weeks ago.

In the press conference offered this Friday, the mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, reported that now there are 61 people who are still missingThis is because of the partial collapse of the condominium building, while the number of residents located remains at 200.

Levine Cava indicated that the number of fatalities identified amounted to 53, with 51 notifications to families who have lost a member in this tragic event.

The councilor said that “after sixteen difficult days” she could give at least “a little good news”: the recovery of a cat that was found alive and handed over to its owners.

“A few hours ago, a cat in the building was found alive and is now reunited with his family. This little miracle can bring some light to a family, ”said the mayor.

For her part, Érika Benítez, spokeswoman for the firefighters, pointed out that the search and body recovery teams are advancing very quickly and will remain in place “until we finish this work,” he said.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett also highlighted the “incredible progress” and “hard work” that search teams are doing to extract the bodies that remain in the rubble.

Relatives of the President of Paraguay, among the victims

The Paraguayan government reported on Thursday the recovery of “the bodies of three nationals”, of the six Paraguayans who were buried, and who are relatives of the first lady, Silvana López-Moreira, which today was corroborated by the Miami Police -Dade.

They are Sophía López-Moreira, sister of the first lady; her husband, Luis Pettengill, both 36 years old, and Luis López Moreira III, 3 years old and one of the three children of the marriage. The bodies were recovered between Wednesday and Thursday. The body of Leidy Luna Villalba, the 23-year-old girl who had traveled to Miami to work as a nanny for the children of Sophía López Moreira, sister of the first lady of Paraguay and who died in the landslide, was also recovered from the rubble and identified. Miami-Dade police reported today.

The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, will arrive in Miami today with the first lady, Silvana López-Moreira, after the discovery of the bodies of three of his relatives disappeared in the collapse of the building was confirmed.

The latest victims identified also include Benny Weisz, 31; Angela Velasquez, 60, and Ilan Naybrif, 21, Miami-Dade police reported Friday.

On the other hand, the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, signed an executive order today that suspends “indefinitely the statutes, and their associated terms or requirements” for the payment of property taxes of all taxpayers whose home was destroyed or uninhabitable during the collapse of the building.

The causes of the collapse of the residential building are under investigation and a legal battle seeking compensation for damages has already begun from some of the residents in Champlain Towers South.

As known from existing documents in the Surfside Mayor’s records, the now-missing building had structural problems that were detected in 2018 by an engineering firm and the community had been late in making the costly recommended repairs.