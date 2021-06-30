The death toll rises to 12 and the search continues for 149 missing in the collapse of a building in Miami



The difficult task of searching for those missing in the collapse continues unabated.

Photo: Giorgio Viera / .

The death toll in the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday of last week increased to 12, authorities said Tuesday night, and The whereabouts of 149 people are still unknown.

Tuesday marked the sixth day since the catastrophic collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building, as rescuers continued their painstaking search for survivors, amid growing sadness over the fate of 149 people still reported missing, to six. days of the collapse.

Miami Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the official death toll at 12, and said the families of all the victims had been notified at a press conference.

But The number of deaths in the landslide is expected to rise.

The search for the missing is carried out in shifts of about 200 rescuers, of the total of more than 800 who work at the site and who investigate the collapse layer by layer during the search for survivors and bodies. About 3 million pounds of concrete were reported to have been removed from the site since Thursday.

#MDFR # FLTF1 along with 7 other task force teams from Florida & the Israeli Task Force continue to search layer by layer of debris at the #SurfsideBuildingCollapse with approximately 3 million pounds of concrete removed from the debris field since Thursday. pic.twitter.com/vBmWMVri4v – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 29, 2021

Local authorities thanked the rescuers for their tireless work, which has so far enabled the rescue of 12 missing persons.

The response and support we have received from federal, state and other partners over the last six days has been unprecedented – and I am deeply thankful @POTUS will be visiting the site of this tragedy to spend time with impacted families and first responders. pic.twitter.com/TYA1wISSuE – Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 29, 2021

It was also reported that President Biden planned to visit the site in Surfside, Florida, and a prosecutor announced that he will ask a grand jury to examine the disaster.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Tuesday that she would ask the grand jury to determine “what steps we can take to protect our residents without jeopardizing any potential scientific, public or criminal investigation.”

Grand juries in Florida can both examine criminal matters and explore public policy issues, issuing indictments and reports intended to recommend changes to legislators.

Miami Beach canceled its Independence Day fireworks out of respect for the victims of the collapse of the condo building in the nearby town of Surfside. The city’s annual celebration was scheduled to take place a mile from the crash site.